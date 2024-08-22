Finish® Teams Up with Flume to Launch the Finish Water Challenge

The challenge, launched in tandem with the Every Drop Counts Water Report, empowers consumers to take small, meaningful actions to conserve water

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's freshwater ecosystems are under stress – and household water consumption is a key factor.* That's why Finish ®, a Reckitt brand and global player in the dishwasher detergent category, is continuing their mission to provide consumers with dishwashing products that help stop water wastage. Through their #SkipTheRinse campaign, Finish encourages consumers to skip the rinse, saving up to 20 gallons of water each time they run the dishwasher.

Starting today, consumers nationwide can register to join the 60-day Finish Water Challenge at http://finishdishwashing.com/waterchallenge. The Finish Water Challenge encourages consumers to conserve water by skipping the rinse when using Finish Ultimate and track their at-home water consumption with the Flume Smart Home Water Monitor.

For this year's campaign, Finish is teaming up with Flume Water , a leading provider of smart water monitoring solutions, to launch the Finish Water Challenge and encourage consumers to reduce their water usage at home. Consumers nationwide can join the 60-day Finish Water Challenge at FinishDishwashing.com/WaterChallenge and pledge their commitment to conserve water by skipping the rinse in their dishwashing routine. Upon sign-up, challenge participants can enter for the chance to win a suite of Whirlpool ® kitchen appliances.**

To further raise awareness of the importance of water conservation within the U.S., Finish published the Every Drop Counts Water Report, in coordination with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), to detail the nation's freshwater situation and bolster public awareness of the importance of water conservation.

"Small actions, when done at scale, can make a big difference for water conservation. New research predicts that nearly half of the freshwater basins in the U.S. may be unable to meet demand by 2071†," said Alexis Chatzialexiou, Vice President of US Marketing for Finish at Reckitt. "At Finish, we aim to provide consumers with easy ways to conserve water at home. With Finish® Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent , consumers can do their part to conserve water by skipping the rinse to save up to 20 gallons of water with each full dishwasher load."

Finish's collaboration with Flume helps support their brand mission to ease the environmental burden of dishwashing by skipping the rinse.

"Our partnership with Finish for the Finish Water Challenge aims to inspire communities to take actionable steps toward a sustainable water future," said Eric Adler, Flume co-founder. "With Flume, the power of water consumption and conservation is in consumers' hands, to protect their homes and improve their relationship with this precious resource."

Finish and Flume, in collaboration with Whirlpool brand, are kicking off the Finish Water Challenge at Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, August 24th to reinforce the importance of water conservation.

* WWF Statement on the America the Beautiful Freshwater Challenge

**Products may vary. Please view the Finish sweepstakes terms and conditions here .

†Every Drop Counts, TSKB Economic Research, February 2024

ABOUT FINISH

As the world's largest automatic dishwashing brand, Finish is on a mission to thoroughly clean dishes and end water waste. Our range of products, including Finish Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent, Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid, and Finish Dishwasher Cleaner, give consumers sparkling clean dishes without the need for pre-rinsing, empowering users to save up to 20 gallons of water with each full dishwasher load. Today's action saves tomorrow's water, for a brighter future and a better planet!

For more information, please visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/ or follow on Instagram or TikTok @finishdishwashing.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt‡ exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at http://www.reckitt.com/us .

‡Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

ABOUT FLUME

California's 2015 record-breaking drought inspired the Flume founders to provide homeowners with control over their water use. By providing real-time water use information, Flume customers significantly reduce residential water consumption while also protecting their homes from devastating water leaks. Since its inception, the Flume team has expanded their reach via partnerships with the largest water agencies and insurance companies across the United States. To date, Flume has installed over 100,000 sensors and has been recognized as the leading supplier of residential water usage and leak data. Learn more at www.flumewater.com .

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL BRAND

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa , Instagram at @whirlpoolusa , or TikTok at @whirlpoolusa . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

