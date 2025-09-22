Finloop Launches CashPro Backed by BNY Investments' Liquidity Platform

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries ("Finloop"), an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, today announced the launch of "CashPro," a pioneering instant liquidity management solution for both retail and institutional clients in Hong Kong. This innovative solution taps into the liquidity platform[1] of BNY Investments, part of BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company.

Finloop's existing T+0 money market fund solution has facilitated transactions amounting to hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars, underscoring its reliability and operational efficiency. Building on this foundation, the enhanced "CashPro" solution, powered by BNY Investments' liquidity platform, challenges the traditional T+1 processing restrictions and further streamlines fund processing by enabling same-day interest accrual for subscriptions and supporting hourly redemption.

Through BNY Investments' liquidity platform, Finloop can access a comprehensive liquidity network, including cash movements and transfer, as well as advanced data and analytics to augment its liquidity management solutions for retail and institutional clients. "CashPro" is expected to help clients optimize cash management through data, which significantly enhances capital flexibility and liquidity efficiency.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BNY Investments, a cherished alliance capable of offering this unique solution, to provide our clients unparalleled access to liquidity solutions," said Cheng Kang, Chairman of Finloop. "BNY Investments' liquidity platform has been pivotal in transforming 'CashPro' into a game changing solution for our clients. Finloop 'CashPro' currently services USD holdings and will expand to other currencies, including EUR, GBP, HKD, CNH, and JPY, in the near future."

"We are excited to power the launch of 'CashPro' with BNY Investments' liquidity platform," said Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia Pacific, BNY Investments. "By offering a diverse selection of money market funds in various currencies, our platform is uniquely equipped to support financial institutions in meeting their clients' liquidity requirements."

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry.

BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2025, BNY oversees $55.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. BNY Investments is part of BNY and is one of the world's largest asset managers with over $2.1 trillion in assets under management, offering investment solutions across every major asset class to the institutions and intermediaries it serves.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, managing almost $2 trillion across a range of traditional and alternative assets through specialist investment firms — ARX Investimentos, Dreyfus, Insight Investment, Mellon Investments Corporation, Newton Investment Management, and Walter Scott & Partners. For more information, visit www.bny.com/investments.

[1] BNY Investments' liquidity platform is money market fund (MMF) investment portal for BNY Investments clients, powered by The Bank of New York Mellon's LiquidityDirectSM. The Bank of New York Mellon provides Liquidity Services pursuant to its Liquidity Services and Related Custodial Services Agreement ("Liquidity Services Agreement"), including the ability for client to authorize and direct The Bank of New York Mellon or its affiliates to invest cash balances in money market mutual funds and to access and use certain "Electronic Services" in connection therewith, each as described more fully in the Liquidity Services Agreement.

