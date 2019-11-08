FINN Partners Acquires Leading Consumer and Lifestyle Specialist ZPR

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced it has acquired ZPR, a highly respected, London-based, pan-European specialist focusing on the consumer, lifestyle, retail and wellness sectors with long-standing clients including the AS Watson Group, Halfords, Hobbycraft, Ladbrokes Coral, Lakeland, the N Brown Group and Waitrose. Zaria Pinchbeck, founder of ZPR, will serve as managing partner, consumer, FINN Partners EMEA.

The firm will be known as ZPR, a FINN Partners Company, with its team of 20 continuing to provide creative consumer and thought leadership campaigns that generate online and offline sales, engagement and digital traffic. Zaria will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who leads FINN Partners EMEA from London.

Peter Finn, founding partner of FINN commented, "Our consumer business is a growth sector for us globally, and we have been eager to add sector breadth and depth in EMEA. ZPR has an excellent reputation as a provider of highly creative, results-focused, integrated campaigns for retail, lifestyle, food & beverage, fashion, wellness and beauty brands. Bringing them on board is the perfect complement to our recent addition of Kyle Farnham as our Global Consumer Practice Leader, as well as to our acquisitions of Missy Farren Associates in the US and CatchOn in Hong Kong."

"Building our presence in London has been a top priority. On the heels of acquiring Brighter Group, a leading international travel and lifestyle focused consultancy; ABI, an integrated communications team focused on the B2B sector; and Moorgate Communications, a specialist financial services firm, we're now adding ZPR's deep consumer and lifestyle expertise. Our London office now has a staff of about 100 and FINN has almost 120 PR professionals in EMEA overall," continued Finn.

Zaria Pinchbeck commented, "As soon as I met Peter Finn, Chantal and the wider FINN team, I knew we'd found the perfect home for us to take ZPR to the next phase. The ZPR team and I are extremely excited for the future as part of the FINN family. The partnership brings our blue-chip consumer and retail expertise to its European team and means we can now offer full-service global support to our existing clients. I look forward to taking the team and our clients on this journey continuing to deliver world class campaigns in consumer, retail, lifestyle, fashion, health and wellness."

About ZPR

Founded in 2001, ZPR has recently celebrated its 18th birthday. A momentous moment for founder Zaria Pinchbeck and her team of over 20 people. From a dining room table in Harrogate, ZPR has grown to be one of the most successful consumer PR agencies in the country representing some of Britain's best loved consumer and retail brands from its offices in London's Soho. ZPR represents long-standing clients including the A S Watson Group, Halfords, Hobbycraft, Ladbrokes Coral, Lakeland, N Brown plc, The Perfume Shop and Waitrose delivering O & O consumer and corporate campaigns that deliver sales, community engagement and traffic. Find us at www.z-pr.com or follow us @zprsoho.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

