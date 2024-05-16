FINN Partners Announces Key Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific: Annouchka Behrmann Promoted to Managing Partner, Hong Kong; Cathy Feliciano-Chon Expands Role to Managing Partner, Strategic Development, Focused on Driving Growth in the APAC Region

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global integrated marketing and communications agency, FINN Partners , today announced the promotion of Annouchka Behrmann, formerly Senior Partner, to Managing Partner, Hong Kong, while Cathy Feliciano-Chon assumes expanded role as Managing Partner, Strategic Development, Asia Pacific, from her previous role as Managing Partner and Greater China Lead. The executive moves come as FINN aims to capitalize on its growing position as a major player in the region, with deep expertise across a range of verticals and offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

FINN Partners Announces Key Leadership Changes to Drive APAC Growth Post this Annouchka Behrmann, Managing Partner, Hong Kong Cathy Feliciano-Chon, Managing Partner, Strategic Development, APAC

A seasoned industry veteran with a track record of driving growth for leading brands and agencies in Asia Pacific, Behrmann joined FINN in October 2023, and quickly secured marquee new business wins for the Hong Kong office. Building on this momentum, in her new role, Behrmann is charged with strengthening and growing FINN's leadership position in travel and tourism, hospitality, design, wellness and luxury while broadening the capabilities and services offered to clients particularly in corporate communications and purpose. She will also diversify the agency's offerings across the sectors FINN currently excels in, namely health, consumer, technology and B2B.

Behrmann's promotion creates space for Cathy Feliciano-Chon to expand her remit as Managing Partner, Strategic Development, Asia Pacific, focusing on business development, brand strategy, and thought leadership initiatives to grow the agency's capabilities in the region. Renowned in the industry as a strategic brand and communications leader in travel, hospitality, luxury, and design, Feliciano-Chon joined FINN in 2019 as Managing Partner and key member of FINN Asia's management team. She has been instrumental in shaping FINN's reputation as a travel and tourism powerhouse, currently ranked #1 in the world according to size and revenue and with a portfolio of renowned brands. As a thought leader, she has developed significant industry resources and trend studies, is a frequent speaker at conferences and a Global Wellness Summit Advisory Board member.

"Cathy's new role expands our regional leadership bench so we can grow our capabilities across offices and position the group for long-term sustainable growth in Asia. She brings to this new role over 35 years' experience in brand strategy and marketing communications with clients and projects throughout the region, a track record in thought leadership and a formidable network," said Howard Solomon, founding managing partner with responsibility over Asia.

"The growth that we've achieved in Asia thus far wouldn't be possible without the amazing leadership we have in the region. Cathy and Annouchka along with our other Asia Pacific leads know the market well and bring a level of excellence and client service that is second to none. Given our expansive footprint, unrivaled depth and breadth of sector expertise, and flexible ONE FINN model that allows us to offer clients best-in-class, full-service capabilities within a nimble collaborative model, I believe FINN is best positioned to be the go-to agency for clients in need of integrated marketing and communications services," said Peter Finn.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 12 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 35 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contacts:

FINN Partners:

Celia Jones, Global Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

+1 773 885 9781

SOURCE FINN Partners