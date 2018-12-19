Finn Partners Expands in Greater China and Continues the Growth of its Global Travel and Hospitality Practice with the Acquisition of CatchOn

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, announced it has acquired a majority stake in CatchOn, a 30-person Hong Kong-based firm with clients in the travel and hospitality sector, as well as in wellness, food and beverage, and architecture and design.

Cathy Feliciano-Chon, founder and CEO of CatchOn, will serve as a managing partner and join FINN's Asia management team led by Allan Tan and Yin Ching Yeap, who are based in Singapore. CatchOn will be known as CatchOn, a Finn Partners Company.

Cathy Feliciano-Chon, managing partner, CatchOn, a Finn Partners Company and Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners.

The addition of CatchOn's staff in Hong Kong and Shanghai will strengthen Finn Partners capabilities in China and bring its total Asia staff strength to more than 70. It will also help grow its global Travel and Hospitality team to more than 100 professionals.

Finn Partners is one of the fastest growing independent communications firms in the world. In 2017, Finn Partners acquired Ying Communications, a B2B tech firm located in Singapore, and ABI, which has offices in Singapore and Shanghai. In 2018, the firm acquired London-based Brighter Group, a highly respected travel firm in the UK, and recently added Missy Farren Associates in New York, which has a unique focus on outdoor sports and adventure.

Peter Finn, founding partner of Finn Partners said, "The addition of CatchOn in Hong Kong and Shanghai is an important next step for us in building out our China and Asia-Pacific presence. And having strong, committed leaders like Cathy join the team is absolutely critical to our success.

"China's travel market represents a massive opportunity. With CatchOn on board, we now have one of the world's largest global communications teams focused on travel and hospitality, and are perfectly positioned to tap this growing market. Cathy will be working closely with our global travel practice lead, Gail Moaney, to grow our travel and hospitality clients in the Asia Pacific region."

Cathy Feliciano-Chon commented, "Joining a global network like Finn Partners gives our clients unparalleled access to a breadth of expertise and experience while blazing the trail for us beyond the sectors we currently serve. While we've grown exponentially in the last few years, being part of the Finn Partners' family accelerates our growth and capabilities and I'm excited about what the future brings. At a personal level, I was drawn to Finn Partners' 'work hard, play nice' principle, which reflects CatchOn's manifesto of 'doing great work for good people'. Our values, corporate culture and attitudes toward client service align."

SI Partners facilitated the introduction of Finn Partners and CatchOn and advised CatchOn on the negotiations.

About CatchOn

Since 2001, CatchOn has distinguished itself as a hybrid consultancy with combined expertise in brand development, marketing communications, market research and PR. With offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, its team of multi-disciplinary experts work with some of the world's most respected names in travel, hospitality, F&B, design, wellness and luxury to create and communicate new brands and reinvent existing ones. www.catchonco.com

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in late 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has grown four-fold in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 650 professionals, FINN provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

