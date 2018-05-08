Finn Partners' Financial Services Practice Adds Fundraising Primer And Reputation Ownership Specialty Areas

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Services Practice of global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, has added two new specialty areas – Fundraising Primer and Reputation Ownership. In line with the evolving regulatory and digital communications environment, FINN has created these new areas of expertise to proactively address the shifting communications and marketing needs of financial industry companies.

"Our Financial Services group integrates across many of our practice areas, including technology, consumer, digital, education and health, providing investor relations and corporate communications counsel as well as internal and external PR planning for mergers and acquisitions," says Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners.

"Investment firms need strong, continual brand positioning as well as the ability to nimbly utilize their marketing channels to communicate with key stakeholders quickly, efficiently and compliantly," said Amber Roberts, senior partner and head of FINN's Financial Services Practice. "We've tapped top talent across FINN's branding, digital, research, media relations and analytics groups to create specialty practice areas for our clients' evolving marketing needs. Combined with our tenured bench of financial services industry experts, we're able to offer clients a wide range of customized, compliant communications strategies and services, either as projects or ongoing programs."

The new specialty practices address the communications needs of private equity funds, hedge funds and other investment firms, and they include:

Fundraising Primer: With more private equity funds than ever before and more competition for both deals and fundraising dollars, building a brand is critical to garnering the mindshare of limited partners, investment bankers, intermediaries, management teams and other key influencers. Adhering to regulatory requirements is equally important. FINN works with firms to create a near- and long-term brand awareness and enhancement plan that includes a messaging platform, thought leadership, media relationship building and reputation monitoring, all of which consider regulatory realities.

Reputation Ownership: Whether it's a security breach or inaccurate information about a firm or fund in a media story, investment firms and the financial services industry at large must be prepared to cope with a range of issues at little notice. Finn Partners audits a firm's brand and reputation, analyzes potential vulnerabilities, and creates a customized crisis communications plan and protocol. The custom plan includes messaging templates and communications systems that enable a firm to act quickly and protect itself and its constituencies in a crisis.

For more information about FINN's Financial Services Practice, visit: https://www.finnpartners.com/sectors/financial-services.html

About Finn Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners also has offices located in Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

