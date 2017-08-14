FINN Partners Health Practice Continues Global Growth, Resulting in New Hires and Promotions

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, has made several senior-level hires and promotions across its offices to support its Health Practice's global growth. The range of talent, practices and locations ensure client messages reach across media and enable the agency to mobilize and reward the best talent regardless of geography.

"Our 16 global offices have become centers to advocate for medical advances and innovation and are conduits to demonstrate our commitment to client success," said Gil Bashe, managing partner, Global Health, Finn Partners. "The new hires symbolize our commitment to stay ahead of the knowledge and talent curve to exceed client expectations, and the senior promotions demonstrate that being a great place to work ensures staff retention and service continuity."

Dawn Crowley, Partner, Finn Partners Detroit Alex Borisov, Partner, Finn Partners Washington, DC Go’el Jasper, Managing Partner, Finn Partners Israel Olivia Mullane, Partner, Finn Partners New York

New Senior Staff Appointed to FINN:

Dawn Crowley joins FINN as a partner in the Detroit office, a new position, leading integrated marketing communications work for healthcare and regional clients. She joins the 18-person Detroit team that has become a national digital-health and integrated- marketing powerhouse. Crowley comes to FINN from Comcast Spotlight, where she supported healthcare initiatives and marketing efforts. Prior to Comcast, she served as corporate director of integrated marketing communications for Detroit Medical Center (DMC) for more than 12 years. At DMC, Crowley led strategy for multiple award-winning campaigns, including the opening of the new Children's Hospital in Troy, MI , and DMC efforts with the Affordable Care Act roll-out. Her knowledge of Michigan and the health payer and provider sectors make her an important addition to the FINN Midwest team. Crowley reports to Dan Pooley , managing partner, FINN Midwest Region, and Mike DeVilling , senior partner, Detroit .

Senior Promotions at FINN:

Go'el Jasper , a 13-year FINN veteran, is promoted to managing partner from senior partner and continues to lead the agency's Jerusalem office. The FINN health, tech and health/tech efforts in Israel continue to strengthen the agency's global position as a go-to source for health-product innovators. FINN Jerusalem has added eight new health clients recently and is working across offices and practices to meet these clients' needs. Jasper and his team guide a wide array of clients, including companies in artificial intelligence, alternative energy, enterprise software, medical devices, telecom, wearables and other leading-edge technologies. Jasper reports to Peter Finn , founding partner, and Richard Funess , senior managing partner.

"Health is both an industry sector and lifestyle choice, integrating patient, payer, policymaker, product innovation and provider communities," said Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners. "Within our agency, owing to our collaborative mindset, we have been able to meet those communities' needs by tapping our Health Practice and others throughout the agency to mobilize ideas and people and, as a result, earn our position as 'Healthcare Agency of the Year from The Holmes Report.'"

Finn Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are in Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us as finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

