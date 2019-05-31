FINN Partners Joins Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council As Strategic Communications Partner

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the world's fastest growing marketing and communications agencies, has been named strategic communications partner of the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council (GTTRC). FINN will support GTTRC in developing a platform for professionals to share best practices regarding tourism-related resilience, crises and disasters. FINN will also counsel GTTRC in shaping its robust thought leadership summits, previously held in London and Amman, with additional events scheduled in Nepal and South Africa and other key destinations over the next several years.

"The partnerships we've developed with our destination clients now include sustainable and responsible tourism practices in addition to digital/social and traditional travel public relations," said Gail L. Moaney, APR, founding managing partner, and director of FINN's global Travel & Lifestyle practice. "Our global team guides clients in sustainable tourism infrastructure planning, enabling them to quickly respond and mobilize in the event of natural disasters or geo-political challenges, among other issues."

"We are delighted to be aligning with FINN whose deep knowledge in tourism sustainability will help us expand the GTTRC's reach and achieve its goals as we roll-out our programming for 2019 and beyond," said Daniela Wagner, one of the founders of the Council and Group Business Development Director for Jacobs Media Group.

About The Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council (GTTRC)

The GTTRC was created following the success of the International Travel and Tourism Crisis Management Summit, which hosted its first event in London in 2016. ITCMS grew from 2016, becoming a yearly event and paving the way for regional efforts that started with the Resilience Through Tourism Summit, held in Amman, Jordan in 2018.

These events provide benefits for all sectors of the travel and tourism industry, ranging from aviation to tour operators and destinations, providing valuable real-time advice and information through comprehensive partnership programmes. The goal of the GTTRC is to engage with not only the corporate travel and tourism industry, but also the leisure sector, proactively partnering with industry suppliers in order to become the quintessential resilience strategy platform which leads to improving the confidence of travelers worldwide and sustainable stakeholder resiliency.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With 700 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

