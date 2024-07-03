FINN Partners launches FINN Luxe offering, releases Luxury Playbook in partnership with Mintel

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has announced the launch of FINN Luxe, its dedicated and specialist offering addressing unique challenges and opportunities facing the global luxury sector.

As a cross-sector offering, FINN Luxe is built around an existing premium and luxury client portfolio across Travel & Hospitality, Wellness, Food & Beverage, Fashion & Accessories, Skincare & Beauty, Watch & Jewelry, Art & Culture, Design & Furniture and Auto. The offering harnesses the deep luxury expertise of its partners around the world to help brands translate their visions across markets, transform business insights into creative engagement campaigns, and navigate reputational challenges in complex social and geopolitical landscapes.

"Our teams around the world have had the privilege to support premium and luxury brands for many years now. As FINN Partners grows, it is important for us to show that we value and nurture the deep knowledge and experience needed to guide our clients across luxury lifestyle sectors," said FINN Partners CEO & founding partner, Peter Finn. "With FINN Luxe, we reassert our expertise in luxury communications, bringing added focus and coordination across teams with luxury experience to deliver bold and innovative communication solutions."

As the luxury industry embraces opportunities in diversification, cultural and purpose-led communications, FINN Luxe will also benefit from FINN Partners' industry leading art offering, representing some of the world's most well-known museums and art platforms, as well as its purpose & social impact practice, supporting brands in their ESG efforts. To mark the launch of the offering and address these opportunities, FINN Luxe is releasing "The Luxury Playbook 2024," developed in collaboration with its Global Intelligence teams and market-research firm Mintel.

"From branding to PR to thought leadership and digital marketing, the mission of FINN Luxe is to combine the best of both worlds: the network of a global firm and the niche knowledge of a boutique agency," said Gregory Cole, Senior Partner for Luxury EMEA. "Our point of view on luxury is clear. Whether we communicate on heritage, design, craftsmanship, service, experience, innovation or values, we do it with authenticity and cultural relevance."

Across the world, FINN already caters to leading luxury brands including Montage Hotels & Resorts, Wilderness Safaris, and Bloomingdales in the US, Mandarin Oriental and The Dorchester Collection in Asia, Berry Bros. & Rudd, Lyma, The World's 50 Best and No 3 Gin in Europe, among others. FINN Luxe recently welcomed its newest global client, superyacht marina development Habacoa.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation, social impact and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners is one of the world's fastest-growing independent public relations agencies. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 35 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

