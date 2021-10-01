FINN Partners Promotes Ariane Lovell to Partner and New York Health Media Lead

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners today promotes Ariane Lovell to the newly created role of Partner, New York Health Media Lead. In addition to reflecting her industry-leading skill in delivering media strategy and results for a wide range of health sector clients, as well as her commitment to mentoring budding media strategists, the promotion recognizes Lovell's outstanding contributions to changing the face of the media relations industry and passion for making the industry a more diverse community in which all voices and ideas are heard. Lovell will spearhead FINN's earned media relations offering for the New York Health group. Previously, Lovell was Vice President, Media Relations Strategist. In her new role, Lovell reports to Tom Jones, Senior Partner, New York Health and US Pharma Team Lead, and will serve on the New York Health Leadership Team.

Ariane Lovell, Partner, Head, Media Relations, NY Health, FINN Partners

"Media relations remains paramount in our profession, and I am honored to lead and elevate the strength of our New York Health media team," says Lovell. "We do better when we embrace all communities and ideas: health improves when communication includes all. This is true for the PR industry itself, too, and I am committed to continuing to exemplify inclusiveness and to raise up diverse perspectives in media relations."

Lovell is a PRSA Bronze Anvil-winning healthcare media relations trailblazer who is a beacon for people seeking best practices in media relations, strategy and client counsel. Lovell serves clients in health-product communications, patient advocacy and consumer wellness, and has implemented numerous successful communications programs to raise awareness for a variety of health conditions. Lovell's award-winning work elevates the public relations profession through creative, life-improving campaigns and her high-level connections with reporters, clients and colleagues are invaluable.

"Our Health Practice innovates to stay ahead of client expectations in all areas of communications," said Jones. "Ariane is leading our change efforts in several areas, including team mentorship, establishing relationships with agenda-setting reporters and creating award-winning media campaigns. As someone who embodies our values, particularly the desire to 'make a difference in the world,' Ariane fulfills that purpose every day, for clients, for the patients and families they serve, and for our own team and broader community -- making it so exciting to work with her every day."

Lovell serves as board Vice President and Chair of Mentorship Programs at the Black Public Relations Society-New York, a resource and opportunity network for Black communications professionals that advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion. Lovell is also a regular contributor to PRNews and uses her platform to raise public health awareness and better understanding of navigating the media landscape.

"Ariane is a superstar who leads and teaches by example, and whose work impacts the greater good," said Kristie Kuhl, JD, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader, FINN Partners. "People of all career levels at FINN Partners frequently seek Ariane's advice. She understands that in order to represent a diverse society, the PR industry needs the voice of senior leaders and practitioners like her, who bring inclusion and advocacy into the industry."

Since joining FINN in 2018, Ariane has contributed to building the New York Health media team's reputation as a trusted resource for reporters around the world who wish to access FINN's network of clients and medical, scientific, and advocacy community connections. Globally, the FINN media team has more than 60 full-time media relations professionals originating from national, print, social and broadcast news outlets, who are among the news sector's key conduits for health-related stories.

