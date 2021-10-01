FINN Partners Promotes Diana Scott to Senior Partner, Deputy Director, New York Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners today promotes Diana Scott from partner to senior partner, deputy director, New York Health. This promotion recognizes her commitment to client excellence, dedication to staff mentorship and development, and her contributions to the growth of the New York Health group.

Diana Scott, Senior Partner, Deputy Director, NY Health, FINN Partners

"FINN Partners' New York Health group serves a diverse client portfolio with a diverse, creative team -- a combination that gives us the opportunity to deliver best-in-class client work, while empowering colleagues to stretch and grow," said Scott. "I am excited and honored to continue mentoring and growing our talented team, and to help FINN deliver results that make a difference in people's lives."

In her new role, Scott will work with Tom Jones, Senior Partner, New York Health and the US Pharma Team Lead, on all operations related to New York Health ensuring teams feel supported and inspired by the work, while delivering irreplaceable value to clients.

"Diana brings a distinctive combination of creative and strategic brainpower that has contributed to the growth of the Health Practice and has made a lasting impact on colleagues and clients," said Jones. "She lives our values in her work, bringing smarts, empathy and leadership to our growing FINN community."

Scott joined FINN Partners late in 2019, bringing more than 20 years' experience partnering with clients across a wide range of disease states and health areas including oncology, cardiovascular disease, COVID-19 testing, neurodegenerative diseases and more. Since joining the team, FINN Partners' New York Health group has nearly doubled its client portfolio and team of talent.

"Clients seek and value agency partners that are not only deeply knowledgeable in their business and industry, but are able to listen to their goals and bring them creative solutions and campaigns," said Kristie Kuhl, JD, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader, FINN Partners. "Diana's deep experience in the health arena and her ability to inspire the FINN team makes her an invaluable strategic partner to her clients and our agency."

Scott has championed numerous pharmaceutical portfolio programs, including product milestones and disease awareness campaigns, and led blockbuster product launches, US and global data communications efforts, and regulatory milestone support for a wide variety of therapeutic categories. She has a deep passion for mentoring and helping staff to achieve their career goals.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 900 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE FINN Partners

Related Links

http://www.finnpartners.com

