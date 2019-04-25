FINN Partners Tapped By National Harbor Convention & Visitors Association As PR Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications agency, FINN Partners, has been named PR Agency of Record by the National Harbor Convention & Visitors Association after a competitive review. The firm will spearhead a full PR program including media relations, partnerships, promotions and a visiting journalist program for media awareness building.

"National Harbor is a live, work, play waterfront resort destination situated on the banks of the historic Potomac River and an influential economic driver for the DC area," said Josh Winston, Director of Tourism, National Harbor Convention & Visitors Association. "FINN has a proven track record of elevating the allure of destinations and increasing visitor traffic. Their deep expertise will add value to our partners and to our goal of offering a best-in-class experience."

FINN's New York office will lead the account, joining the Travel & Lifestyle practice's deep roster of clients including Air France-KLM, Greater Fort Lauderdale, I Love NY, Jamaica Tourist Board, Vacations by Rail and Westin Hotels & Resorts.

"From world class hotels and boutiques to restaurants and entertainment, National Harbor has so much to offer residents and visitors alike," said Gail Moaney, founding managing partner, FINN, and director of the firm's global Travel & Lifestyle practice. "Given our expertise in both the travel and lifestyle sectors, this was a natural fit for us and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

FINN's Travel & Lifestyle practice is one of the largest in the public relations industry with more than 70 travel and lifestyle professionals across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Situated on the banks of the historic Potomac River and just minutes from the nation's capital, National Harbor is a waterfront resort destination unlike any other. National Harbor is home to two of Maryland's Four Diamond rated hotels—Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, the East Coast's largest non-gaming hotel and convention center and has almost 2,000 hotel rooms and 600,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and MGM National Harbor, an integrated luxury casino resort with renowned chef-driven restaurants, a 3,000-seat state-of-the art theater and the largest gaming floor outside of Las Vegas. The vibrant Waterfront District features boutique shops, restaurants and entertainment options along picturesque promenades. The iconic Capital Wheel, a 180-ft observation wheel, Tanger Outlets' more than 85 premium brands, and a robust calendar of events round out this destination that welcomes more than 12 million visitors a year.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With 700 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

