FINN Partners Taps Vaccine and Public Health Communications Leader Richard Hatzfeld to Lead Its Washington, DC Health Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced today that Richard Hatzfeld, a leading global public health advocate and brand communications strategist, joins as senior partner, Global Health. Hatzfeld will be based in Washington, D.C., and will lead FINN DC Health Group efforts in the office.

Richard Hatzfeld, Senior Partner, Global Health, DC Health Group

During his 25-year career, Hatzfeld has lived and worked in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America on behalf of governments, multinational companies, foundations and NGOs. He joins FINN after five years as a global team lead at Ogilvy, where he supervised multi-national vaccine communication efforts. Prior to Ogilvy, he was the communications director at the Sabin Vaccine Institute, overseeing communications for its vaccine development and advocacy efforts, as well as for the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Sabin's award-winning END7 Campaign.

"As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies, FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity's future," said Hatzfeld. "For this next chapter of my career, I sought a global community with the vision, values, creativity and commitment to mobilize people to advocate for priority business and social issues."

In his newly created position, Hatzfeld will draw on his experiences in leading global agency teams. He will work closely with a number of FINN leaders including Gil Bashe, FINN Global Health Chair; Kristie Kuhl, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader; Jessica Berk Ross, Managing Partner, Global Public Affairs Practice Leader, and Amy Terpeluk, Managing Partner, CSR & Social Impact Practice Lead, and strengthening ties among FINN offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

"We are doing incredible work with some of the most innovative companies in the world, but there's a lot more to do. There are still people who do not have health and wellness and are seeking ideas and innovations that can make a difference," said Kristie Kuhl, Managing Partner, FINN Global Health Practice Leader. "As we continue to build across health sectors with the ultimate goal of improving people's lives, new colleagues like Richard add to our collective creativity and ability to achieve these vital goals."

Hatzfeld began his global public health career leading the development of the first reproductive health product line and nationwide network of maternal/child clinics in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on behalf of USAID. Prior to that, he was a global brand manager with Nabisco responsible for building out the company's consumer foods market in Southeast Asia. Along with his work at the Sabin Vaccine Institute, he has led efforts with Merck & Co., the World Health Organization and Johnson & Johnson among other global health leaders.

"Richard has an outstanding track record as champion for many urgent health and social causes," said Gil Bashe, FINN Global Health Chair. "More and more, FINN efforts look at how health issues cut across geographies and have wide-spread impact. Richard's communications experience elevating health innovation and progressive policies reinforces our intention to be a powerful force in harnessing talent, resources and common purpose to improve people's lives."

Hatzfeld earned his BA in History and French from Grinnell College and his Master of Business Administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

