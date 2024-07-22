FinnGen Selects Azenta to Propel Personalized Medicine for Population Health Study

Azenta will provide proteomics technology profiling on up to 20,000 individuals.

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced its participation in the FinnGen project, a large-scale research initiative at the forefront of personalized medicine in Finland. The FinnGen project is a pioneering endeavor that has collected and is currently analyzing genomic and health data from a cohort of 500,000 Finnish biobank participants.

In collaboration with the University of Helsinki, the organization leading the FinnGen study, Azenta will provide comprehensive proteomics profiling on up to 20,000 individuals, underscoring Azenta's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and personalized treatments. Azenta will use Olink's advanced proteomics technology, based on the proprietary Proximity Extension Assay, to provide high-quality protein-level measurements across all major biological pathways.

"FinnGen's adoption of proteomics marks a pivotal advancement in our quest to decode the complexities of human health and disease. By integrating the dynamic insights of proteomics with our extensive genomic data, we can gain a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms, identify new biomarkers for early detection, and uncover novel therapeutic targets. We are pleased to collaborate with Azenta Life Sciences, and trust that they will provide excellent service and deliver high-quality proteomic data with a fast turnaround time," said Professor Aarno Palotie, FinnGen Scientific Director from the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM), University of Helsinki. "Combined with excellent quality and reliable results, Azenta Life Sciences can help us construct a strong foundation for advancing the field of personalized medicine."

"As one of the collaborators in the FinnGen Project, Azenta looks forward to making meaningful contributions to personalized medicine and revolutionizing healthcare for generations to come," said Ginger Zhou, PhD., Senior Vice President and General Manager, GENEWIZ Multiomics & Synthesis Solutions from Azenta Life Sciences. "Multiomics technologies from Azenta enable researchers to efficiently generate detailed proteomics data from study participants carrying medically and clinically significant genetic variants, opening up a world of possibilities for understanding disease mechanisms and developing targeted treatments."

About FinnGen

FinnGen is a large public-private partnership aiming to collect and analyze genome and health data from 500,000 Finnish biobank participants. FinnGen aims on one hand to provide novel medically and therapeutically relevant insights but also construct a world-class resource that can be applied for future studies.

FinnGen is one of the very first personalized medicine projects at this scale and the public-private collaborative nature of the project is exceptional compared to many ongoing studies. FinnGen brings together Finnish universities, hospitals and hospital districts, THL, Blood Service, biobanks, FINBB and international pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of thousands of Finns. Because collaboration is the key to achieving breakthroughs in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, we welcome everyone on this journey into our shared heritage.

For more information, please visit https://www.finngen.fi/en.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

