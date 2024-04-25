First-of-its-kind thought leadership portal builds on the success of the Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the launch of the inaugural Payments Industry Leaders Forum (PILF), the second in a Finopotamus series of knowledge portals focused on key industry topics. The publication's first offering, the Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum, was launched in Q4 of 2023. Bringing together industry experts from a broad range of backgrounds, the PILF is designed to aggregate focused commentary from across North America.

Finopotamus Launches the 2024-25 Payments Industry Leaders Forum

Participants and their respective articles include:

"All the participants chose their own topics," said Finopotamus Publisher John San Filippo. "By learning where each vendor is focused, credit union technologists can see which ones align with their credit union's payments strategies."

San Filippo also noted that later this year, Finopotamus will launch two additional Industry Leaders Forums: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Core Processing. "AI is quickly finding its way into every aspect of financial technology," he said. "And of course, the importance of core processing never diminishes."

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

