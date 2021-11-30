Finopotamus to Launch Artificial Intelligence Industry Leaders Forum

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced its second thought leadership portal focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, the Artificial Intelligence Industry Leaders Forum (AIILF) is designed to aggregate focused expert commentary from across the industry.

"I think there's a lot of confusion surrounding AI today – what it is and what it can do," said Finopotamus Co-Founder John San Filippo. "You see all these companies with AI in their names and it's easy to assume that they're all competitors, but that's not necessarily the case. By bringing together thought leadership content from a wide range of AI-focused companies, we think we can clear up some, if not all, of that confusion."

Modeled after the successful Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum (DBILF), the AIILF will launch Q1, 2022. "We put a high emphasis on cultural fit," said Josh DeTar, VP of Sales and Marketing at DBILF participant Tyfone. "The DBILF lets users look at both the expertise and the 'personality' of a wide range of vendors. It helps us identify credit unions with whom our message resonates."

Companies interested in participating in the inaugural AIILF are encouraged to contact San Filippo immediately at [email protected], as opportunities are limited.



Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

