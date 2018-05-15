FINOS Expands with OpenFin Contribution of FDC3 Application Interoperability Standards

Financial applications are often difficult or impossible to connect to one another, requiring users to continuously re-key information, hampering productivity and creating operational risk. The Financial Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium (FDC3) solves the problem by providing industry standards for desktop application interoperability.

"Creating interoperability among desktop applications is one of the most important open source initiatives in financial services," said Brad Levy, Chairman of FINOS. "The FDC3 program in FINOS provides the cross-industry governance framework and the large collaborative community required to advance innovation in the desktop arena."

FINOS is an independent and neutral, non-profit foundation whose mission is to expand adoption of open source software and open standards in the financial services industry. Under the FINOS framework, the FDC3 standards will enable faster collaboration and innovation on financial desktops across the industry.

Jim Adams, CIB Head of Engineering & Architecture, J.P. Morgan said: "We look forward to actively contributing to the FDC3 Initiative as it develops the open standards and protocols that will be necessary to advance the interoperability of our desktop applications. We are pleased that this will be hosted and driven from FINOS, reinforcing its importance in supporting open source initiatives across the financial services industry."

Today's announcement is further evidence of support for the Foundation by leading financial services companies. Known previously as the Symphony Software Foundation, the Foundation relaunched in April as the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) to reflect the Foundation's expanded mission to serve as an independent forum for high-impact collaboration across the entire financial services ecosystem.

FDC3 was established by OpenFin in October 2017 and has seen rapid success with over 40 members and includes a full cross-section of capital markets participants including major banks, asset managers, hedge funds and cross-industry vendors representing financial data, trading and communications.

"At OpenFin, we share the commitment of FINOS to openness within the financial industry," said Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin. "Operating the FDC3 program within the framework of FINOS means contributors and users alike can rest assured that an independent, neutral third party with expertise in open source will steward the long-term growth and adoption of FDC3 standards."

"What matters most to our Community members is fostering vibrant, market relevant collaborative programs that address the most pressing business needs facing financial services," said Gabriele Columbro, executive director of FINOS. "By hosting with the Foundation and being open to anyone, we expect these programs will attract a wider set of contributions and diverse input, in turn leading to still greater adoption of the FDC3 standards."

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys hundreds of desktop applications to over 400 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Euclid Opportunities, J.P. Morgan, Nyca Partners and Pivot Investment Partners among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London. https://openfin.co

About FINOS

The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) is an independent nonprofit organization focused on promoting open innovation during a period of unprecedented technological transformation within financial services. FINOS believes that organizations that embrace open source software development and common standards will be best positioned to capture the growth opportunities presented by this transformation. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP), a compliant Open Source Readiness Program and The Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF), the leading global event for financial executives and technologists dedicated to open innovation. Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub. For more information, visit https://www.finos.org.

