Fin's new Experiments Product Enables CX teams to Confidently Deliver Business Process Changes that Maximize Business Impact

"A company's greatest asset is its people, yet knowledge work is one of the least measured aspects of a modern company, said Andrew Jordan, Head of Product at Fin. "With Fin Experiments, we borrow techniques like A/B testing from digital marketing and bring them to the world of operations. Leaders no longer need to guess about the impact of a process change-- they can measure it before rolling it out. We're excited to bring the benefits of continuous measurement to operations teams everywhere."

Operations teams want to continuously improve their processes to increase the quality of the service they deliver to customers, but continuous improvement is impossible when you can't measure the impact of your changes. For example, a call center may want to introduce a new SaaS app into their agents' toolkit or test a new template for common customer inquiries, but it's risky to roll out an untested change to all of your agents without knowing if it will result in an improvement over the status quo.

With Experiments, operations teams define a hypothesis they want to test, select a group to include in the Experiment and specify a duration. Based on the parameters of the Experiment, Fin generates a customized dashboard comparing the impact of that Experiment as compared to the status quo. Operations leaders are able to test changes to the way different types of customer issues are resolved and understand if they increase, decrease or are neutral for key metrics like utilization, efficiency and handle time. Running Experiments not only reduces the risk associated with changes, but enables leaders to tweak the change before rolling it out to the entire team, delivering better ROI for change management.

Experiments is available to all Fin customers today. For a free technical consultation, reach out to [email protected] – our business process experts are happy to help you get started.

Fin's Work Insights Platform enables teams to understand their productivity across the different SaaS apps they use every day. The world's fastest growing CX teams use Fin to test changes to business processes, inform staffing levels, remove technology frustrations and identify coaching opportunities across in-house teams and BPOs.

