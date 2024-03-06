WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Women's History Month to International Women's Day celebrations, March shines a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of women and their remarkable ability to drive significant change.

This month, let's take the opportunity to harness this leadership to bolster women's financial security. Ensure that you, your mom, or your female friends are equipped to prioritize their financial future with these three essential tools.

Start with a plan. Women should first sit down and craft a plan that lays out their needs, goals, and dreams. Start by looking at your overall situation, specifically your savings, investments, and debt. Increase your 401(k) or Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contributions. You should make an effort to immediately put 5% of your paycheck away into a retirement account — particularly if your employer offers a match. Retirement savings have a tax advantage, so the real cost to you is extremely small. Work with an expert. One of the best ways to learn about financial security and save for retirement is to talk to a financial security professional (FSP), preferably a Finseca one . A holistic financial planner can walk you through your protection, planning, and investment options to ensure your path is headed for long-term financial success.

Celebrate all women this March by prioritizing your financial health, security, and future.

