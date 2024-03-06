Finseca: Equip Yourself and the Women in Your Life with These 3 Tools this Women's History Month

News provided by

Finseca

06 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Women's History Month to International Women's Day celebrations, March shines a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of women and their remarkable ability to drive significant change.  

This month, let's take the opportunity to harness this leadership to bolster women's financial security. Ensure that you, your mom, or your female friends are equipped to prioritize their financial  future with these three essential tools. 

  1. Start with a plan. Women should first sit down and craft a plan that lays out their needs, goals, and dreams. Start by looking at your overall situation, specifically your savings, investments, and debt.  
  2. Increase your 401(k) or Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contributions. You should make an effort to immediately put 5% of your paycheck away into a retirement account — particularly if your employer offers a match. Retirement savings have a tax advantage, so the real cost to you is extremely small.
  3. Work with an expert. One of the best ways to learn about financial security and save for retirement is to talk to a financial security professional (FSP), preferably a Finseca one. A holistic financial planner can walk you through your protection, planning, and investment options to ensure your path is headed for long-term financial success. 

Celebrate all women this March by prioritizing your financial health, security, and future. 

About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day. 

SOURCE Finseca

Also from this source

Finseca: Score Big with Your Financial Strategy

Finseca: Score Big with Your Financial Strategy

With the Superbowl right around the corner, your mind is probably more focused on the mouthwatering snacks you'll be whipping up than on reviewing...
New Year, New You & a New Financial Focus with Advice from Finseca

New Year, New You & a New Financial Focus with Advice from Finseca

At the beginning of every year, if you're like us, you probably have high hopes of improving yourself with new goals and ambitions. Unfortunately, it ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics