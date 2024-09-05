Finseca: How to Make the Most of Life Insurance Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Life Insurance Awareness Month—a timely reminder to reevaluate your financial security plan. Life insurance, a cornerstone of a solid financial strategy, is often overlooked despite its important role in protecting your future.

Whether you aim to cover essential expenses, eliminate debts, support your family, or leave a lasting legacy, life insurance is key to achieving these goals.

At Finseca, we are committed to safeguarding your financial future. Our collaboration with Junior Achievement reinforces this commitment, empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to secure their futures. By raising awareness about the importance of life insurance, we ensure that young people are equipped to build a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families.

Whether you're just starting out or taking this opportunity to reassess your plan, here are three simple steps to help secure your financial future.

Determine Your Needs: Start by assessing your financial obligations, income, family living expenses, and future financial goals. Consult a financial security professional, preferably a Finseca one, to determine the right coverage for your unique situation. A general rule of thumb is that you should have 10 times your annual income to provide for your family and cover your debts and/or expenses.

Consider Your Options: Explore term and permanent life insurance. Term insurance is more affordable and provides coverage for a specific period, while permanent insurance lasts a lifetime and builds cash value. Starting sooner rather than later is key—the younger and healthier you are, the less expensive both life insurance products will be.

Get Started Today: Even the greatest athletes need a coach. Put yourself first this September and invest in your holistic financial security plan with an expert. A financial security professional can walk you through your best options and make sure all your needs are met.

The best thing we can do for ourselves, our families, and those we love is plan. Take action this September!

