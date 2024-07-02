Finseca: Keep Your Budget Cool This Summer - Tips for Financial Security

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is heating up, but that doesn't mean your budget has to. With exciting activities and outdoor festivities come extra expenses that might catch you off guard. Summer is often the second most expensive season, primarily due to increased vacation and travel costs. However, with a bit of foresight, you can enjoy the season without straining your finances. Here are four steps to help you keep your spending in check.

Set a Clear Financial Goal. Determine what you want to accomplish this summer. Do you need to grow your emergency fund? Are you saving for an upcoming purchase? Write down your goals to prioritize saving and spending on what matters most to you. Pay Yourself First. Remember to pay yourself first by putting money towards your financial goals before spending on non-essential items. Create a sustainable budget by including specific items for your primary financial goals, such as building an emergency fund, paying off debt, maximizing your retirement contributions, or saving for a major purchase. Create a Holistic Financial Security Plan. A holistic plan includes permanent life insurance, investments, and annuities. Ernst & Young proved that Americans with holistic financial plans experience better returns than those without. Incorporating these elements into your strategy will provide financial security. Talk to a Professional. One of the best ways to learn about financial security, especially if you're just starting, is to consult a financial security professional (FSP). Ideally, choose a Finseca professional. A holistic financial planner can guide you through protection, planning, and investment options to ensure you start on the right foot.

At Finseca, our mission is to ensure FINancial SECurity for All. With some planning, you can prevent summer from burning up your finances and take key steps toward lasting financial security.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca