Finseca Surpasses 13,000 Members as Profession's Momentum Accelerates

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca now represents more than 13,000 members nationwide, reflecting continued momentum across the financial security profession. As one of the fastest-growing trade associations in Washington, D.C., Finseca's growth signals a profession uniting around a shared mission: advancing financial security for all.

As a key component of that momentum, Northwestern Mutual has surpassed 2,000 members within Finseca. The firm is now the second to reach this milestone, joining M Financial, whose early leadership helped set the standard for strong firm engagement across the profession.

"I'm encouraged to see so many Northwestern Mutual representatives recognizing the value I see in Finseca and using it as a strategic advantage to grow their businesses and better protect the clients we serve," said Keith Wagner, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual. "Finseca helps protect the promises we make every day. I've said it before: if our clients knew there was an organization out there fighting to protect those promises — and we weren't part of it — how disappointed would they be?"

"Our engagement with Finseca isn't just participation — it's commitment," said John Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Field Officer at Northwestern Mutual. "We're proud of the momentum we've built, and we're focused on finishing the year in the number one membership position because leadership in this profession matters."

"We're fortunate to have firms like Northwestern Mutual leading with strong membership engagement," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "That depth of involvement reflects the value we're delivering and the momentum building across the profession. Protecting access to financial advice requires scale, unity, and action — milestones like this move us forward."

Together, Finseca will continue building the scale and unity required to grow this profession and protect its future.

