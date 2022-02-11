Finseca: Three Steps Small Business Owners Should Be Taking This Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses in the U.S. employ more than 61 million employees, and they are the lifeblood of so many small towns across the country. Despite this, only one-third (34%) of US family businesses say they have a robust succession plan in place.

This Valentine's Day, to illustrate their true love and commitment to their employees, Finseca is encouraging all small business owners to take three key steps to ensure their business is prepared for the future.