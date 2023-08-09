Finseca: Three Tools for Americans Who are Lacking Confidence in Their Ability to Retire

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), found that nearly 4 in 10 Americans fear retirement could be forever out of reach. Unfortunately, that number is up nearly 10 percent from just a year ago. At Finseca our mission is right there in our name, Financial Security for All. It's never too late to take control of your future to ensure long-term financial security.  

For example, here are three simple tools you can leverage to get started: 

  1. Talk to a Professional. Navigating the complexities of the economy and markets, as well as life, can be overwhelming. Someone should be in your corner. It is highly recommended that you seek professional guidance from a holistic financial security professional (FSP) when developing your financial plan. An FSP, preferably a Finseca one, can assess your specific circumstances, help you understand the available options, and tailor a holistic strategy that aligns with your unique needs. 
  2. Develop a Holistic Financial Security Plan. More than a year ago, Ernst and Young published a study that exhaustively analyzed how life insurance, especially permanent policies, investments, and deferred income annuities out-perform investment-only or investment-plus-other-products approaches, in every combination. Individuals and/or families who have life insurance, investments, and guaranteed streams of lifetime income through things like annuities are in a significantly better position to absorb the challenges that life throws their way. 
  3. Regularly Reassess Your Financial Position and Goals. Life is great at throwing us curve balls. Regular assessments and reassessments of your financial position should be on your monthly and/or quarterly to-do list. Be sure to check for opportunities for growth as well as where you may be over-exposed to serious risk. Your FSP can help lead this exercise.

Peace of mind is a result of proper planning. Financial security is at your fingertips, but it starts by taking action today. 

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca

