Finseca: Worried About the Economy? These 3 Steps Can Help Protect You from Market Volatility

News provided by

Finseca

14 Jun, 2023, 11:26 ET

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economy faces uncertainty and the possibility of an impending recession looms, it was recently reported that 71% of Americans are stashing more cash and adjusting their spending habits. Financial security can take on any number of forms, but here are three steps that every American should take during times of economic uncertainty:

  1. Evaluate Your Financial Position and Goals - Life is dynamic, and a recession can quickly expose whether your financial position is one that is strong or needs adjustments. Be sure to assess whether you are close to your targets or falling behind. And take time to evaluate opportunities for growth as well as where you may be exposed to serious risk.
  2. Develop a Holistic Financial Security Plan - Economic uncertainty often includes events such as job loss, reduced income, and/or increased expenses. Families who have life insurance and guaranteed streams of lifetime income through things like annuities are in a significantly better position to absorb the economic challenges that accompany stock market fluctuations. One of the reasons why is because relying on credit or accumulating debt doesn't have to occur if you have tools like permanent life insurance policies. More than a year ago, Ernst and Young published a study that exhaustively analyzed how life insurance, especially permanent policies, and deferred income annuities out-perform investment-only or investment-plus-other-products approaches, in every combination.
  3. Talk to a Professional - Navigating the complexities of the economy during a recession can be overwhelming. It is highly recommended that you seek professional guidance from a holistic financial security professional. They can assess your specific circumstances, help you understand the available options, and tailor a holistic strategy that aligns with your unique needs.

Knowing that you have a financial safety net in place provides a sense of security, allowing you to focus on navigating the recession with confidence and making thoughtful decisions about your future.

About Finseca 
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca

Also from this source

Finseca: Three Things Moms Should Be Doing for Themselves This Mother's Day

Finseca: Graduates Should be Taking these Four Steps Ahead of Graduation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.