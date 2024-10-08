FinTech Automation Launches Unique Card Issuance Solution for Banks and Credit Unions

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Automation, LLC ("FTA") announced the launch of its innovative card issuance platform ChargeIt™, designed to enable banks, neo-banks, and credit unions ("Banks") to issue tailored card programs for corporate brands.

ChargeIt™ enables Banks to manage every stage of the card lifecycle, from initial setup to long-term management and support, benefiting from advanced automation, customer service tools, and dynamic insights that optimize operations and enhance customer engagement. Banks can issue a range of card types, including consumer, business, rewards, wearable, virtual, kids and teens cards, which offer users added flexibility and security.

"We are excited to enable community banks and credit unions the technology to issue corporate branded card programs," said David Park, CEO of FTA. "In the U.S. alone, embedded finance is projected to account for $7 trillion in transaction value by 2026, representing over 10% of the total U.S. financial transaction volume. Companies of all sizes will want to capture a part of those transaction fees while building loyalty to their brand."

The biggest drivers for corporate branded cards have been personalized rewards programs that drive customer engagement and loyalty. Through customizable rewards, and the ability to issue branded cards for their corporate customers, Banks can expand their offerings, enhance customer retention, and create new revenue opportunities.

By integrating advanced features for card management, security, and customer engagement, ChargeIt™ equips Banks with the tools needed to stay competitive, drive operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams. With FTA, Banks can confidently meet the evolving needs of their customers while strengthening their market position.

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is positioned at the epicenter of global growth in financial technology, collaborating closely with leading companies, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to drive transformative change. Leveraging technologies such as open-source software, cloud computing, machine learning, and API integration, FTA accelerates time-to-market, enhance returns for banks and fintech companies, and empower global consumers through innovative solutions and applications.

