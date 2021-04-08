Fintech Platform Marquee Equity Helps Qolo.io Raise Their Seed Round

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Equity, a fintech platform, has helped a Florida-based B2B Payments company, Qolo.io, close its seed round.

"We reached out to Qolo to explore if we could be of help because they popped up on our 'companies to watch' list, an internal tool we use to scout interesting early-stage companies. We found Qolo to be an exciting company led by Patricia Montesi, an entrepreneur with a superb background in the space, and they were kind enough to give us a chance with their seed round," said Ash Narain, Founder & CEO of Marquee Equity.

Team at Marquee Equity at a recent office gathering

Marquee Equity's proprietary investor discovery algorithm identified a list of investors, which their execution team then curated, and once approved by Qolo, investors were approached.

"Qolo experienced immediate positive traction on our platform and quickly received information and call requests from several top-notch angel and institutional investors. Great quality companies and founders always quickly receive investor interest and before we knew it, Qolo was in the process of closing their round!" adds Kabir Narain, Founder & CTO of Marquee Equity.

Over 750 companies use Marquee Equity each year to raise capital, and commenting on their raise, Patricia Montesi, Founder & CEO of Qolo, said, "We could not be more thrilled with our decision to use Marquee Equity to reach out to potential investors. One of the investors that we met through Marquee had participated in the latest raise, and we got many calls and leads from the outreach conducted by Marquee. I would associate with them again and recommend anyone in need of mass reaching investors in a professional and efficient way."

Marquee Equity was started with the mission of giving any entrepreneur access to the best investors in the world. It operates as a no-judgment, technology-driven platform, that opens up the world's investors to entrepreneurs wanting to raise capital.

"We wanted to democratise access to capital. Investment bankers are interested in large ticket deals, leaving early-stage companies without access to good advice to raise capital. We work with companies across the board - from idea stage to pre IPO - from $100K cheque sizes to multi-billion dollar private equity funds raising capital from Limited Partners. We also charge a fraction of what an investment bank of the same quality would charge. This is because of our technology replacing a lot of the manual functions at an investment bank," added Ash Narain.

"Founders need to approach fundraising as a funnel-based process. You begin with a large pool of interested investors and funnel them down to the few that you close a round with. Marquee Equity is a great service to help you build your funnel. They're quick and get you on the phone with the right group of targeted investors," says Patricia Montesi.

Press Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

marquee-equity-team.jpeg

Marquee Equity Team

Team at Marquee Equity at a recent office gathering

SOURCE Marquee Equity