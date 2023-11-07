Fintech Quavo Enhances Automation of Payment Disputes

Quavo's QFD® SaaS platform automates RTP, Zelle, and BillPay claims for banks.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quavo, Inc. announced enhanced automation of RTP (real-time payments), Zelle, and BillPay claims throughout the entire dispute lifecycle on its automated dispute management SaaS platform QFD® (Quavo Fraud & Disputes).

The product updates include claim intake support in the front office for RTP, Zelle, and BillPay transactions to be disputed under the Unauthorized, Incorrect, and Merchandise or Service-related claim reason codes. In the back office, QFD® enriches RTP, Zelle, and BillPay claims to facilitate automatic provisional credit, accounting adjustments, and account holder communications. The platform also provides step-by-step instructions for end users working recovery types that require exception processing.

"The new automated features for instantaneous payment types in our QFD platform is part of Quavo's dedication to continuously supporting our clients with product updates that incorporate the latest and greatest financial technology," said Quavo's CTO and Co-Founder David Chmielewski. "The team worked closely with existing clients to ensure these updates meet both their business needs and that of their account holders."

QFD® is a cloud-based SaaS platform that issuing banks, credit unions, and non-banking financial institutions use to automate their entire dispute management process, from intake to investigation, through chargeback resolution and recovery—all from one place. The software is supported with continued service by Quavo's team of dedicated fraud and dispute management experts to uphold the latest financial technology and compliance requirements mandated by federal regulations and card network mandates.

Watch how back-office teams use QFD® to automate up to 100% of the chargeback process.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier SaaS platform QFD® (Quavo Fraud & Disputes) can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD® with our back-office investigation team, DRE™ (Dispute Resolution Experts) for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution. For issuers experiencing high-volume fraud claims, Quavo's revolutionary automated intelligence tool ARIA® (Automated Reasonable Investigation Agent) performs entire fraud investigations within seconds to deliver auto decisioning as a human would, without the risk of human error. For more information about Quavo, visit www.quavo.com.  

