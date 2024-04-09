Fintech Quavo, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Snowflake

Collaboration signals a new era in fraud prevention, one that leverages the data collected during the dispute management process for better account holder protection.

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes, the pioneering force in automated fraud management solutions, announced a collaboration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud Company. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in fraud and dispute management strategies within the banking and financial services industries.

At the heart of this collaboration lies Quavo Fraud & Disputes (QFD®), Quavo's cutting-edge SaaS platform, designed to empower issuing financial institutions to resolve fraudulent and disputed transactions swiftly and effectively. With QFD®, banks can manage the entire disputes process, from intake through research and chargeback resolution and recovery. The platform provides banks and issuer processors with the tools needed to support account holders.

"As Quavo has continued to push the limit of automation in the payment dispute management space, data security and flexibility have become increasingly important," said Dana Reiner, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Quavo. "I am excited we have formalized our relationship with Snowflake, as they have proven to be a vital part of our analytics and innovation."

The integration of QFD® with Snowflake's platform provides Quavo clients with access to vast datasets, empowering them to proactively manage their fraud and disputes processes.

"We look forward to further collaboration with Quavo in an effort to advance fraud resolution capabilities for financial institutions," said James McGeehan, Head of Banking & Capital Markets, Snowflake. "Our scalable cloud data platform combined with QFD® will help to arm issuers with a robust data solution for the fight against fraud, and help customers to safeguard consumers' financial well-being."

This is a pivotal moment in the industry, as Quavo Fraud & Disputes, in collaboration with Snowflake, works to protect against evolving fraud threats, and provides enhanced protection for account holders.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier SaaS platform, QFD® (Quavo Fraud & Disputes), can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through research, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD® with our back-office investigation team, DRE™ (Dispute Resolution Experts), for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution. For more information about Quavo, visit www.quavo.com

Media Contact

Julia Lum

Marketing Communications Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Quavo, Inc.