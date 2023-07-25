Fintech Quavo, Inc. Secures Trademark Registration for Automated Dispute Management SaaS QFD®

QFD® significantly reduces operational overhead for issuing financial institutions such as banks and credit unions by automating the manual workflows required for chargeback investigation and recovery. The platform enables organizations to investigate disputes of all transaction types, supporting the entire dispute lifecycle from intake and investigation to chargeback recovery and resolution. The platform's multi-tenant capabilities also make it the ideal solution for non-banking financial organizations, like Quavo clients Galileo Financial Technologies, ADP, and Qolo.

"This registration is a huge accomplishment for, not only the Quavo team, but for the financial services industry as a whole," said Quavo Co-Founder and CFO Dan Penne. "QFD® is the answer to the pervasive, long-standing question banks face: How to resolve disputed and fraudulent transactions for account holders quickly, with minimal friction, and without incurring financial or institutional losses."

In May, Quavo secured trademark registration for its automated fraud management tool ARIA® (Automated Reasonable Investigation Agent), a standalone or add-on technology to QFD®, completing registration for all the software products in the company's Disputes as a Service™ offering.

Discover how QFD® helps banks by automating manual tasks in the back office so that employees may focus on more meaningful tasks for more rewarding careers.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo Fraud & Disputes™ is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier QFD® SaaS platform can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD® with our back-office investigation team, Dispute Resolution Experts™ for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution. For issuers experiencing high-volume fraud claims, Quavo's revolutionary automated intelligence tool ARIA® performs entire fraud investigations within seconds to deliver auto decisioning as a human would, without the risk of human error. For more information about Quavo Fraud & Disputes, visit www.quavo.com .

