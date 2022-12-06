Fintech Startup Fintel Connect Raises Seed Funding Led by BankTech Ventures, Supported by Export Development Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, a performance marketing intelligence solution that drives scalable growth for the financial industry, has raised seed funding. The funding round was led by strategic investment firm BankTech Ventures (BTV) in the US and supported by Canada's export credit agency Export Development Canada (EDC).

Using the capital raised, Fintel Connect plans to help more fintechs, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The company plans to fast-track the release of new features on its roadmap and grow its partnerships with financial services brands in the US.

Launched in 2020 by performance marketing veteran Nicky Senyard, Fintel Connect's proprietary technology delivers specialized tools to scale growth safely and cost-effectively. The fintech gained initial traction through partnerships with leading financial institutions in Canada, earning majority market share within its first year of operations. Since expanding into the US, its team has quadrupled in size.

"Our technology is helping consumers uncover product solutions from leading financial institutions and fintechs that solve their unique financial problems, and in our current economic climate this is more important than ever," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "The support of BTV and EDC will give us even more momentum to help our branded financial partners deliver solutions to customers in need."

BTV, a firm that invests in leading bank technologies for community banks, is in alignment with Fintel Connect's mission to provide best-in-class technology solutions.

"Community banks need to be armed with the right capabilities and partners to reach their growth potential," said Carey Ransom, Managing Director of BTV. "It was quickly apparent to our team that Fintel Connect's digital marketing expertise and technology were unparalleled, and their commitment to helping community banks to succeed was evident. We're proud to have them within our ecosystem of high impact solutions."

"Fintel's solutions are disrupting the way financial intuitions approach digital growth. The company's products facilitate the acquisition of digital customers in a more effective, and cost-efficient manner," said Jacqueline Ovens, Managing Partner, Mid-Market Lending & Investments, EDC. "The fast growing, woman-founded company is exactly the type of business that EDC's Inclusive Trade Investments Program aims to elevate. Fintel has a bright future ahead and EDC looks forward to supporting its journey."

Fintel Connect currently has 41 employees, with most of the team headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for the financial industry. As a marketing intelligence solution built specifically for financial services, Fintel Connect serves North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtechs. The company's suite of turn-key products drive scalable growth through its tracking and reporting platform, curated network of financial publishers and influencers, and AI-driven marketing compliance tools. As a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, Fintel Connect is helping build the next generation of digital banking. Discover how Fintel Connect helps brands scale their growth: www.fintelconnect.com.

About BankTech Ventures, LP

Established in 2021, BankTech Ventures, LP is the first venture fund created for and by key leaders in community banking, bank technology and fintech. BTV serves the community banking ecosystem through strategic investments, education and collaboration with its limited partners and ICBA members by delivering a de-risked and/or fully vetted network of leading and emerging bank technology companies to enhance a community bank's value, as well as aim for strong returns from the underlying investments in these companies. Learn more at www.banktechventures.com.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call them at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

