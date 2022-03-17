Fintech Veteran, Bryan Clagett, Appointed Strategic Advisor by Auto Link

HARAHAN, La., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading financial technology and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Bryan Clagett as a strategic advisor to the company.

Bryan's appointment comes as Auto Link, having self-funded its development and growth to date, is taking a number of strategic steps to expand its US business. Having received its first patent approval, Auto Link is the best-in-class solution for financial institutions that need to stay relevant and winning in the digital auto lending arena. To fuel additional growth, the company is now seeking investment and strategic partners.

Bryan, currently CRO at Movencorp, was CMO and investor at Geezeo, a fintech company with over 540 banking clients. After the sale of Geezeo to Jack Henry & Associates, Bryan became Director of Strategic Initiatives at StrategyCorps. Before the fintech world, Bryan was EVP of client development at a nationally known branding firm, focused on financial services.

Having worked at a number of financial institutions, Bryan has a wealth of banking experience in the areas of corporate and retail marketing, e-commerce and product management. Bryan is also on the Advisory Boards of Procurity, ChannelNet and BLIP in addition to being Chairman of The Center for Child & Family Services, a nationally recognized non-profit.

"COVID has hastened digital adoption in auto buying and financing and, as a Fintech, it is imperative that Auto Link take its message and solution to all financial institutions interested in staying relevant in the auto vertical. Bryan's extensive fintech experience and network will be invaluable in helping Auto Link accomplish its strategic mission," said Ed Bourgeois, CEO and Founder of Auto Link.

"I've known Ed for 20 years and his commitment to helping FIs find new ways to capture auto loans and market share is unparalleled," said Bryan Clagett. "Aside from being revenue generating, Auto Link helps clients engage vehicle buyers in new and exciting ways."

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class patented solution for credit unions interested in competing in the digital car buying world and looking to have a more profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link credit union, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 auto service locations and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

