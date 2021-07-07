Fintel Connect and American Bankers Association Announce Official Launch of On-Demand Digital Transformation Series

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, a leading performance marketing technology company in the financial services space, and the American Bankers Association (ABA), the largest trade association for the U.S. banking industry, today announced the launch of their first-ever series on digital marketing available on-demand at ABA.com.

The Fundamentals of Successful Digital Marketing is the first-ever collaborative initiative between ABA and Fintel Connect. ABA offers training programs to support the growth of its member banks of all sizes and charters. Fintel Connect, an associate member of the organization, serves financial services with performance marketing technology solutions, and shares in ABA's mission of creating value and driving growth in the banking industry.

In this eight-part series, Fintel Connect gathered 25 financial marketing leaders across various verticals to share their expertise in several critical areas of digital marketing, including strategy, technology, and compliance. The on-demand videos are bundled into distinctive tracks, focusing on key pillars of digital marketing for banks.

"Since joining ABA earlier this year as an associate member, Fintel Connect has elevated our efforts to support bank members on their digital transformation and marketing journeys," said Shelly Loftin, ABA Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, Payments & Lending. "The size and scope of this training series is a first for us, and the value it delivers to our members is tremendous."

Fintel Connect founders Nicky Senyard, CEO, and Alana Levine, CRO, play a key role in facilitating the discussions between the curated group of industry leaders. "There's no greater time than now for banks to strengthen their digital offerings," says Senyard. "Digital marketing is the backbone of cost-effective customer acquisition, and we look forward to working with ABA in our shared mission to accelerate the future of digital banking."

The Fundamentals of Successful Digital Marketing is available on-demand to ABA members, bank officers, marketing directors and others leading the path of digital transformation. Members who complete the full course receive credit towards their ABA Professional Certification. A 15% discount is available for participants that purchase all three bundles.

More details and registration information is available at aba.com.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is an award-winning technology company on a mission to drive value for brands and consumers in financial services. As the only performance marketing technology solution built specifically for the financial industry, Fintel Connect serves 50+ North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtech companies through its fully scalable tracking and reporting platform, curated database of targeted publishers and influencers, and built-in AI-driven marketing compliance tools. Fintel Connect is also a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, committed to helping clients build the next generation of digital banking. To discover how Fintel Connect can achieve scalable growth for your brand, visit www.fintelconnect.com.

