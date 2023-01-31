Fintel Connect Partners with MeridianLink to Enhance Deposit and Loan Growth for Financial Institutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, a leader in marketing technology for the financial industry, today announced its partnership with MeridianLink, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions. By integrating Fintel Connect's campaign tracking and partner marketing platform into MeridianLink® Opening, the two companies are enhancing full-funnel marketing transparency and deposit and loan growth for banks and credit unions.

MeridianLink's account opening solutions enable banks and credit unions to efficiently acquire new deposit and lending customers. By leveraging Fintel Connect's turn-key integration, MeridianLink further enables financial brands to track campaigns through the funnel and measure and optimize marketing spend by tying campaigns to real opened accounts and funded loans. Additionally, this partnership helps MeridianLink banks and credit unions scale their customer acquisition strategy by gaining direct access to Fintel Connect's affiliate marketing capabilities.

"We are proud to expand the resources available to our customers in the MeridianLink® Marketplace with the addition of Fintel Connect, a solution that provides transparency to financial brands on their marketing journey and spend," said Megan Pulliam, SVP of Marketplace at MeridianLink. "By integrating Fintel Connect's solutions into MeridianLink, our customers can build strategies and allocate budgets smartly and efficiently which can positively impact the bottom line."

Key benefits of Fintel Connect's integration into the MeridianLink platform:

Enhanced Campaign Transparency – Easily measure campaign impact through the entire funnel to opened account or funded loan

Easily measure campaign impact through the entire funnel to opened account or funded loan Optimized Marketing Spend – Make efficient decisions on marketing spend to reduce acquisition costs and increase conversions

Make efficient decisions on marketing spend to reduce acquisition costs and increase conversions Scaled Top-of-Funnel Growth – Tap into a new source of targeted accounts through Fintel's curated database of financially-focused affiliates and publishers

Tap into a new source of targeted accounts through Fintel's curated database of financially-focused affiliates and publishers Increased Resource Efficiency – Reduce dependency on technical resources to set up tracking across new campaigns

"Financial institutions leveraging MeridianLink's account opening capabilities can now achieve a higher return from their marketing efforts and drive more efficient digital growth through the integration of Fintel Connect's performance platform," says Fintel Connect founder and CEO, Nicky Senyard. "We're pleased to support MeridianLink's objective to accelerate life's most important financial moments and allow financial institutions to reach new customers and members more than ever before."

This partnership directly supports Fintel Connect's mission to provide financial brands with the tools for safe, cost-effective, and scalable business growth in an ever-evolving market.

To learn more about the partnership, reach out to your MeridianLink account contact or directly to the Fintel Connect team here.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

About Fintel

Fintel Connect is the leading specialist in performance marketing growth technology for the financial industry. Its turn-key solution provides financial brands with tools to scale new customer growth, including closed-loop tracking and reporting technology, access to a curated database of targeted traffic sources, and AI-driven marketing monitoring features. With over 80+ banks, credit unions, and fintech clients, the Fintel team is on a mission to deliver best-in-class growth marketing solutions as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and the digital future of financial services. To discover how Fintel Connect can achieve scalable growth for your brand, visit www.fintelconnect.com.

