FinThrive® Named 2024 Best in KLAS for Insurance Discovery

Company also received high recognition for driving tangible outcomes, overall product quality and percentage of "highly satisfied" customers in the KLAS Enterprise RCM Platforms report.*

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider advancing the healthcare economy through intelligent RCM technology, has been named 2024 Best in KLAS in the Insurance Discovery category for the second year in a row. This recognition is part of the KLAS Research annual assessment of software and service providers within the healthcare industry.

2024 Best In KLAS

The 2024 Best in KLAS report includes performance metrics that provide an impartial view of vendor performance. These metrics include an overall KLAS score for each graded service. As a 2024 Best in KLAS for Insurance Discovery, FinThrive Insurance Discover received a score of 93.1 out of 100.

In addition to its Best in KLAS win, FinThrive was also included in a short list of RCM technology vendors to participate in KLAS Research's inaugural End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Platforms report. FinThrive achieved the highest number of eligible end-to-end customers to be surveyed and received top marks for 'tangible outcomes delivered' and 'highly satisfied' customers.

The End-to-End RCM Platforms report* showed FinThrive received high recognition across a multitude of customer value categories, including:

Drives tangible outcomes

Overall product quality

Proactive service

Overall product/web support

Product works as promoted

"In the current healthcare environment every dollar counts. We are proud of the proven value our Insurance Discover solution continues to deliver for our customers and are excited to transform this industry-leading solution into an intelligent end-to-end coverage detection engine across every point of the patient experience," said Hemant Goel, president and CEO of FinThrive. "Being recognized by KLAS as a top end-to-end RCM platform vendor confirms the reputation we have established with our customers for delivering on our vision to transform and modernize healthcare revenue cycles and providing comprehensive technology that solves their top RCM challenges."

Best in KLAS reports are based on customer feedback and recognize top-performing vendors/solutions. Notably, the addition of Insurance Discovery into KLAS' Patient Accounting category highlights its crucial role in revenue cycle management digital transformation. This reflects the growing importance of Insurance Discovery for the overall success of customers in managing healthcare revenue systems.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors," said CEO of KLAS Research, Adam Gale. "It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize the 2024 Best in KLAS award winners. Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

FinThrive will be recognized for this achievement at the Best in KLAS Show on March 11, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, in conjunction with HIMSS.

To learn more about how FinThrive's Insurance Discover solution and end-to-end RCM platform can help your organization enhance the revenue recovery process, contact FinThrive here.

Full rankings and details on the 2024 Best in KLAS Insurance Discovery platforms are available at https://klasresearch.com/report/2024-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3413.

*Full rankings and details on the 2023 Enterprise RCM Platforms report are available at https://klasresearch.com/report/enterprise-revenue-cycle-management-platforms-2023-current-provider-experiences-on-the-platform-adoption-journey/3065. Of note, this report is considered to have limited data, as no vendor profiled in this report exceeded the limited data threshold of 15 unique organizations. FinThrive provided 13 unique organizations using the FinThrive RCM Platform to speak on its behalf.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive.com.

