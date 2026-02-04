FinThrive Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Insurance Discovery for the Fourth Consecutive Year

FinThrive Insurance Discover™ takes top honors with customers highlighting its ability to deliver consistent, measurable value in the revenue cycle.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has once again been named Best in KLAS for Insurance Discovery, marking the fourth consecutive year of this recognition. The award is part of KLAS Research's annual assessment of software and service providers in the healthcare industry.

The 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report evaluates vendor performance using direct customer feedback and objective performance metrics, including an overall KLAS score for each graded solution. As the 2026 Best in KLAS partner for Insurance Discovery, FinThrive Insurance Discover earned an overall score of 90 out of 100.

Consistent with prior years, FinThrive Insurance Discover outperformed the Insurance Discovery segment average across key performance categories, including culture, operations, product, and value. Customers again highlighted the solution's ability to deliver measurable value, particularly by helping organizations accurately and efficiently identify coverage while avoiding unnecessary administrative costs and complexity.

In addition to its Best in KLAS recognition for Insurance Discovery, FinThrive has been recognized by KLAS in multiple categories over the years. Most recently, the company was named in KLAS's Consistent High Performers 2025 report, underscoring sustained performance and customer satisfaction.

"Being recognized by KLAS for the fourth consecutive year reflects the consistency of our technology's performance in real-world healthcare operations," said Hemant Goel, FinThrive's president and CEO. "Insurance discovery is foundational to revenue cycle performance. When coverage is identified accurately and early, downstream processes run more efficiently—denials decrease, staff efficiency improves, and providers have greater confidence in their financial workflows. Our focus is on building technology that performs reliably at scale and integrates seamlessly across the revenue cycle."

The Best in KLAS awards recognize software and services companies that excel at helping healthcare organizations improve patient care and financial outcomes. Rankings are based entirely on feedback from thousands of healthcare professionals gathered over the past year. A Best in KLAS designation signals a high level of partnership, performance, and value, as measured by provider experience.

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape," said Adam Gaile, CEO of KLAS Research. "This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

FinThrive will be recognized for this achievement at the Best in KLAS Awards Show on March 9, 2026.

Full rankings and details on the 2026 Best in KLAS Insurance Discovery platforms are available through KLAS Research.

About FinThrive:

FinThrive is redefining revenue cycle management with innovation and intelligence at its core. Our AI-powered software unifies data and workflows to help healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, accelerate cash collections, and maintain regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive offers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization, spanning patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics, and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to transform financial performance. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

About KLAS:

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

