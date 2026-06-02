FinThrive to Showcase AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Innovations at HFMA 2026

Company to highlight advancements in preventative analytics, rural healthcare support, and next-generation AI platform capabilities

PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, will showcase AI-driven revenue cycle solutions powered by FinThrive Fusion® at the 2026 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Conference, taking place June 7-10 in National Harbor, Maryland. As a major sponsor, FinThrive will highlight new innovations, participate in key industry discussions, and demonstrate solutions designed to help healthcare organizations boost revenue, reduce cost-to-collect, and streamline operations.

Advancing AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Transformation

FinThrive will highlight the continued evolution of its AI-enabled revenue cycle management solution suite, powered by FinThrive Fusion, its unified data intelligence platform. By integrating advanced analytics, automation, and expanded AI capabilities across the revenue lifecycle, the platform enables healthcare organizations to operate with greater precision, anticipate challenges earlier, and drive stronger financial outcomes.

As providers face increasing financial pressure, evolving payer requirements, and growing operational complexity, FinThrive's approach delivers a connected, intelligent foundation for revenue operations – transforming data into actionable insights and more efficient workflows.

Onsite Demonstrations: Community Advantage and Denials Prevention Manager

FinThrive will conduct live presentations and expert-led discussions at its exhibit space, highlighting its latest solution, Denials Prevention Manager, alongside proven solutions like Community Advantage.

Community Advantage is a purpose-built revenue cycle management offering designed to help rural hospitals and community health systems stabilize their finances, improve cash flow, and remain operational amid an increasingly volatile healthcare environment.

Denials Prevention Manager is an advanced AI-powered solution designed to help hospitals and health systems proactively prevent denials that are often written off or missed entirely, ultimately maximizing hard-earned revenue.

These offerings reinforce the company's commitment to delivering connected, intelligent tools that address the most pressing challenges in healthcare finance.

Cybersecurity in the Age of AI

Greg Surla, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at FinThrive, will join Brandon Burnett, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Community Medical Centers, for a breakout session titled "Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Risks, Resilience and the Human Factor."

The session will explore the critical intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, examining emerging risks associated with AI adoption and strategies to build resilience, protect foundational data, and strengthen the human element of healthcare security programs.

The breakout session will take place on Monday, June 8, from 8:00 to 8:50 a.m. in Maryland A: Rooms 1-3.

Conference attendees are invited to visit FinThrive at booth #249 to explore its latest innovations, connect with company experts, and experience how AI-powered solutions are transforming revenue cycle performance.

About FinThrive

FinThrive is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) technology company that helps healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, and accelerate cash flow through a unified, intelligent platform. At the core is FinThrive Fusion, the industry's first data intelligence platform built specifically for healthcare revenue operations. Powered by Fusion, FinThrive's AI transforms complex, manual revenue cycle tasks into streamlined, autonomous workflows. It unifies data across the enterprise while supporting regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive delivers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization. FinThrive's solutions address patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics, and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to improve financial performance and operate more efficiently. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

SOURCE FinThrive, Inc.