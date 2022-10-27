Finvi Selected as Technology Partner to Support Expansion of FirstCredit's Revenue Cycle Offerings

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that FirstCredit, Inc. (FCI) will expand the use of Finvi's workflow and omnichannel communications solutions to support the expansion of its revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings.

The addition of Finvi's platform offerings will help support the workflows and intricacies needed for FCI, an industry leader in providing innovative, technology-driven eligibility and RCM solutions to health systems across the United States, to manage insurance follow-up claims, eligibility enrollment, complex claims, and patient pay as it pertains to medical debt.

"Finvi has the technology and innovative offerings to enable us to seamlessly grow our business and expand our offerings," said Timothy Sheeler, President and CEO of FCI. "Equipping our staff with these advanced solutions from Finvi will also improve our ability to provide industry-leading service, drive efficiencies, improve productivity, and help us deliver results that improve the bottom line for healthcare providers."

Finvi's Artiva HCx® platform provides RCM outsourcers with data-driven workflows to maximize resources and accelerate financial outcomes – transforming the payment journey for their staff, clients, and patients. By providing a flexible and scalable solution, Artiva HCx speeds the onboarding of new clients and lines of business, allowing RCM service providers to recognize revenue and bring value to their clients faster. Combined with Finvi's Omni Voice™ technology, these agencies benefit from reduced cost and improved efficiencies by leveraging this fully integrated contact management solution.

"Finvi automates and streamlines recovery operations, forging an intelligent yet personal path to resolution. We continually strive to provide innovative solutions that drive revenue cycle performance," said Tim O'Brien, CEO at Finvi. "FCI has been a trusted and valued partner for more than 25 years and we're excited to equip FCI with innovative technology to support its growth and expansion."

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

