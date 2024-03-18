FinVolution Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

-2023 Full Year Total Transaction Volume reached new record high of RMB194.3 billion, up 10.8% compared to Fiscal Year 2022-

-2023 Full Year Net Revenues reached new record high to RMB12.5 billion, up 12.7% compared to Fiscal Year 2022-

-2023 Full Year International Transaction Volume increased to RMB7.85 billion, up 84.7% compared to Fiscal Year 2022-

-2023 Full Year International Revenues increased to RMB2.1 billion, up 85.9% compared to Fiscal Year 2022 and contributing 17.0% of total net revenues-

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution" or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



For the Three Months Ended/As of

December 31, YoY Change For Full Year Ended

December 31, YoY Change

2022 2023

2022 2023

Total Transaction Volume (RMB in

billion)[1] 48.6 52.4 7.8 % 175.4 194.3 10.8 % Transaction Volume (China's

Mainland)[2] 47.2 50.1 6.1 % 171.1 186.4 8.9 % Transaction Volume (International)[3] 1.37 2.25 64.2 % 4.25 7.85 84.7 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance

(RMB in billion) 64.6 67.4 4.3 % 64.6 67.4 4.3 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's

Mainland)[4] 63.8 66.1 3.6 % 63.8 66.1 3.6 % Outstanding Loan Balance

(International)[5] 0.80 1.26 57.5 % 0.80 1.26 57.5 %

Fourth Quarter 2023 China Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [6] reached 155.6 million as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 8.1% compared with December 31, 2022 .

reached 155.6 million as of , an increase of 8.1% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [7] for the China market reached 25.2 million as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 6.8% compared with December 31, 2022 .

for the market reached 25.2 million as of , an increase of 6.8% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [8] for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.1 million, a decrease of 14.9% compared with the same period of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.1 million, a decrease of 14.9% compared with the same period of 2022. Transaction volume [2] reached RMB50.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.1% compared with the same period of 2022.

reached for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.1% compared with the same period of 2022. Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers [9] for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB42.8 billion , an increase of 4.4% compared with the same period of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was , an increase of 4.4% compared with the same period of 2022. Outstanding loan balance [4] reached RMB66.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 3.6% compared with December 31, 2022 .

reached as of , an increase of 3.6% compared with . Average loan size [10] was RMB9,044 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB7,682 for the same period of 2022.

was for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with for the same period of 2022. Average loan tenure [11] was 8.2 months for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 8.6 months for the same period of 2022.

was 8.2 months for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 8.6 months for the same period of 2022. 90 day+ delinquency ratio[12] was 1.93% as of December 31, 2023 , compared with 1.41% as of December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2023 International Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [13] reached 24.6 million as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 58.7% compared with December 31, 2022 .

reached 24.6 million as of , an increase of 58.7% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [14] for the international market reached 4.8 million as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 41.2% compared with December 31, 2022 .

for the international market reached 4.8 million as of , an increase of 41.2% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [15] for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.87 million, an increase of 17.6% compared with the same period of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.87 million, an increase of 17.6% compared with the same period of 2022. Number of new borrowers [16] for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.33 million, an increase of 2.1% compared with the same period of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.33 million, an increase of 2.1% compared with the same period of 2022. Transaction volume [3] reached RMB2.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 64.2% compared with the same period of 2022.

reached for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 64.2% compared with the same period of 2022. Outstanding loan balance [5] reached RMB1.26 billion as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 57.5% compared with December 31, 2022 .

reached as of , an increase of 57.5% compared with . International business revenue was RMB602.1 million ( US$84.8 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 52.5% compared with the same period of 2022, representing 18.7% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB3,223.6 million ( US$454.0 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.7% from RMB3,050.0 million for the same period of 2022.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.7% from for the same period of 2022. Net profit was RMB528.8 million ( US$74.5 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.9% from RMB556.3 million for the same period of 2022.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.9% from for the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income [17] , which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB547 .0 million ( US$77 .0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14.2% from RMB637.8 million for the same period of 2022.

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was .0 million ( .0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14.2% from for the same period of 2022. Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB1.92 (US$0.27) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.38 (US$0.05) for the fourth quarter of 2023, remaining unchanged compared with the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.04 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06) for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.5% compared with the same period of 2022. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[1] Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and the international markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [2] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland during the period presented. [3] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in international markets outside China's Mainland during the period presented. [4] Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days from such date. [5] Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the international markets' excluding loans delinquent for more than 30 days from such date. [6] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platforms as of December 31, 2023. [7] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland market on the Company's platform as of December 31, 2023. [8] Represents the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company's platform during the period presented. [9] Represents the transaction volume facilitated for the repeat borrowers in China's Mainland who successfully completed their transaction on the Company's platform during the period presented. [10] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [11] Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [12] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-and-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. [13] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market as of December 31, 2023. [14] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market during the period presented. [15] Represents the total number of borrowers outside China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company platforms during the period presented. [16] Represents the total number of new borrowers outside China's Mainland whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [17] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "We continued to grow our business across the board despite evolving macroeconomic challenges. Total transaction volume for full year 2023 reached RMB194.3 billion while total outstanding loan balance climbed to RMB67.4 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 10.8% and 4.3% respectively.

"Our international business grew exceptionally well in 2023, propelled by our effective strategy of pursuing sustained growth domestically in tandem with rapid growth overseas. International transaction volume for full-year 2023 soared to RMB7.85 billion and outstanding loan balance rose to RMB1.26 billion, representing increases of 84.7% and 57.5%, respectively. This accelerated growth drove international revenue to RMB2,136.9 million (US$301.0 million) for the full year 2023, up 85.9% year-over-year, representing 17.0% of total revenue," concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, FinVolution's Chief Financial Officer, continued, "Our strong full-year financial results speak for our outstanding strategic execution throughout 2023. Full-year net revenues increased to RMB12,547.4 million (US$1,767.3 million) and net profit reached RMB2,383.5 million (US$335.7 million), up 12.7% and 4.5%, respectively, year-over-year. Our total liquidity position as of December 31, 2023, stood at RMB7,930.1 million (US$1,116.9 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%.

"Moreover, we strove to continuously optimize shareholder returns through our capital return program. For full-year 2023, we deployed a total of approximately US$160.0 million in dividend distributions and share repurchases representing a capital return of 48.5% of the Company's net income for fiscal year 2023, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to enhancing shareholder value," concluded Mr. Xu.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 5.7% to RMB3,223.6 million (US$454.0 million) from RMB3,050.0 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in guarantee income.

Loan facilitation service fees decreased by 8.4% to RMB1,107.4 million (US$156.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB1,208.6 million for the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fee rates, partially offset by the increase in transaction volume.

Post-facilitation service fees maintained relatively stable at RMB495.4 million (US$69.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB496.4 million for the same period of 2022, as the result of the increase in outstanding loans served by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income increased by 37.7% to RMB1,267.5 million (US$178.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB920.6 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, higher guarantee rates and the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income decreased by 22.3% to RMB227.4 million (US$32.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, from RMB292.5 million for the same period of 2022, due to the decrease in loan volume and outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans.

Other revenue decreased by 4.6% to RMB125.8 million (US$17.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB131.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the disposal of a pilot-run business.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue increased by 9.1% to RMB563.1 million (US$79.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB516.2 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in facilitation costs and loan collection expenses as a result of higher transaction volume.

Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively stable at RMB491.4 million (US$69.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB490.7 million for the same period of 2022, as we maintained our proactive efforts in acquiring better quality borrowers in both China and the international markets.

Research and development expenses decreased by 7.2% to RMB127.6 million (US$18.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB137.5 million for the same period of 2022, due to the increase in efficiency for technology development.

General and administrative expenses maintained relatively stable at RMB115.2 million (US$16.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB114.4 million for the same period of 2022 as a result of stable operating efficiency.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets decreased by 67.6% to RMB36.4 million (US$5.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB112.5 million for the same period of 2022, due to the decrease in provision from other third-party platforms.

Provision for loans receivable decreased by 14.6% to RMB107.6 million (US$15.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, from RMB126.0 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in loan volume and outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans, partially offset by the rise in delinquency rate.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment increased by 35.6% to RMB1,269.5 million (US$178.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with RMB935.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increases in loan volume and outstanding loan balances in both China and the international markets.

Operating profit decreased by 16.9% to RMB512.8 million (US$72.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB616.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB547.0 million (US$77.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 14.2% from RMB637.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Other income increased by 4.8% to RMB67.6 million (US$9.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB64.5 million for the same period of 2022, mainly due to the additional gains from increased investment in investment products and interest income.

Income tax expense was RMB51.6 million (US$7.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB125.0 million for the same period of 2022. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in pre-tax profit and the change in effective tax-rate in the fourth quarter.

Net profit was RMB528.8 million (US$74.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB556.3 million for the same period of 2022.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB524.6 million (US$73.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB551.5 million for the same period of 2022.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.92 (US$0.27) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.38 (US$0.05) for the fourth quarter of 2023, which remained unchanged compared with the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.04 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06) for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.5% compared with the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,969.3 million (US$699.9 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposit, of RMB2,960.8 million (US$417.0 million).

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage in China's Mainland for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online platform as of December 31, 2023:

Click here to view the chart.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue for 2023 increased by 12.7% to RMB12,547.4 million (US$1,767.3 million) from RMB11,134.2 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, post facilitation service fees and the increase in guarantee income as a result of the increase in transaction volume. The increase in net revenue was partially offset by the decrease in the average rate of transaction fees.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 2.0% to RMB4,520.5 million (US$636.7 million) for 2023 from RMB4,430.8 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in loan volume, partially offset by the decrease in average rate of transaction fees.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 2.1% to RMB1,969.7 million (US$277.4 million) for 2023 from RMB1,929.9 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans served by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees, partially offset by the decrease in the average rate of transaction fees.

Guarantee income increased by 46.2% to RMB4,479.0 million (US$630.9 million) for 2023 from RMB3,064.4 million in 2022. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, higher guarantee rates and the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income for 2023 decreased by 10.6% to RMB1,049.4 million (US$147.8 million) compared with RMB1,174.2 million in 2022, due to the decrease in loan volume and outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans.

Other revenue decreased by 1.1% to RMB528.9 million (US$74.5 million) for 2023 from RMB534.9 million in 2022, as a result of the disposal of a pilot-run business.

Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of revenue increased by 3.6% to RMB2,111.5 million (US$297.4 million) for 2023 from RMB2,038.6 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in facilitation costs and loan collection expenses as a result of higher transaction volume.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 12.0% to RMB1,887.4 million (US$265.8 million) for 2023 from RMB1,685.0 million in 2022, as a result of proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on higher-quality borrowers in both domestic and international markets.

Research and development expenses increased by 4.0% to RMB511.0 million (US$72.0 million) for 2023, compared with RMB491.5 million in 2022, primarily due to the increased investment in technology development.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 2.9% to RMB390.0 million (US$54.9 million) for 2023 from RMB401.7 million in 2022, mainly due to the increase in operating efficiencies.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets decreased by 35.0% to RMB253.9 million (US$35.8 million) for 2023, compared with RMB390.9 million in 2022, due to the decrease in provision from other third-party platforms.

Provision for loans receivables increased by 41.1% to RMB586.8 million (US$82.7 million) for 2023, compared with RMB415.9 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in loan volume in international markets.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment increased by 38.4% to RMB4,422.8 million (US$622.9 million) for 2023, compared with RMB3,195.2 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balance.

Operating profit decreased by 5.2% to RMB2,383.9 million (US$335.8 million) for 2023 from RMB2,515.3 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB2,500.3 million (US$352.2 million) for 2023, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB2,604.4 million in 2022.

Other income increased by 78.8% to RMB394.7 million (US$55.6 million) for 2023, from RMB220.7 million in 2022, primarily due to additional gains from increased investment in investment products.

Income tax expenses were RMB395.1 million (US$55.6 million) for 2023, compared with RMB454.8 million in 2022, mainly due to the change in the effective tax rate from the same period last year.

Net profit was RMB2,383.5 million (US$335.7 million) for 2023, compared with RMB2,281.3 million in 2022.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2,340.8 million (US$329.7 million) for 2023, compared with RMB2,266.4 million in 2022.

Shares Repurchase Update

For the fiscal year of 2023, the Company deployed a total of US$97.6 million to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs in the market. As of December 31, 2023, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$280.0 million over a period of six years.

Change of Management

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Ms. Pingping Chen to assume the role of President, effective March 18, 2024. She will serve as President and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company while retaining her current responsibilities across legal, compliance, human resources and internal controls, which she has held since 2019. Ms. Chen was the Chief Executive Officer of Pai Pai Xin, from 2016 to 2018. Prior to that, she held the position of Vice President of the Company, overseeing the legal, compliance, government relations, and innovation departments from 2013 to 2016. With this long and distinguished tenure at the Company, Ms. Chen brings a wealth of valuable institutional knowledge and deep experience to her new role. Ms. Chen received her master's degree in law from Fudan University and her EMBA from the China Europe International Business School.

Business Outlook

While the macroeconomic recovery continued to gain traction with pockets of improvement in the beginning of 2024, uncertainties persist in the markets in which we operate. The Company has observed encouraging signs of recovery and will continue to closely monitor macro conditions across our pan-Asian markets and remain prudent in our business operations. Given this backdrop, the Company currently expects its full-year 2024 transaction volume for the China market to be in the range of RMB195.7 billion to RMB205.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.0% to 10.0%. At the same time, the Company expects full-year 2024 transaction volume for its international markets to be in the range of RMB9.4 billion to RMB11.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20.0% to 40.0%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2024 (8:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 19, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 Canada (toll free): +1-855-669-9657 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, China: +852-3018-4992 Mainland, China: 400-120-1203

Participants should dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until March 25, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-877-344-7529 Canada (toll free): +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4318516

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and the international markets connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had over 180.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net profit, non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS which are non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net profit, non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of December 29, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan, IRC

Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB USD Assets







Cash and cash equivalents 3,636,380

4,969,319 699,914 Restricted cash 2,842,707

1,800,071 253,535 Short-term investments 3,427,020

2,960,821 417,023 Investments 1,084,084

1,135,133 159,880 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB374,304 and

RMB529,392 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023,

respectively 1,669,855

1,755,615 247,273 Intangible assets 98,692

98,692 13,900 Property, equipment and software, net 141,345

140,933 19,850 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB294,355 and RMB214,550 as of December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 2,136,432

1,127,388 158,789 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB496,918 and RMB310,394 as of December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 2,217,445

2,208,538 311,066 Deferred tax assets 919,361

1,624,325 228,781 Right of use assets 192,428

38,110 5,368 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,966,751

3,384,317 476,671 Goodwill 50,411

50,411 7,100 Total assets 21,382,911

21,293,673 2,999,150 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deferred guarantee income 1,805,164

1,882,036 265,079 Liability from quality assurance commitment 3,555,618

3,306,132 465,659 Payroll and welfare payable 274,408

261,528 36,835 Taxes payable 134,027

207,477 29,223 Short-term borrowing loan -

5,756 811 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,845,210

436,352 61,459 Contract liability 5,109

5,109 720 Deferred tax liabilities 232,188

340,608 47,974 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 909,708

941,899 132,664 Leasing liabilities 176,990

35,878 5,053 Total liabilities 8,938,422

7,422,775 1,045,477 Commitments and contingencies







FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares 103

103 15 Additional paid-in capital 5,692,703

5,748,734 809,692 Treasury stock (568,595)

(1,199,683) (168,972) Statutory reserves 698,401

762,472 107,392 Accumulated other comprehensive income 52,237

80,006 11,267 Retained Earnings 6,496,852

8,357,153 1,177,080 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 12,371,701

13,748,785 1,936,474 Non-controlling interest 72,788

122,113 17,199 Total shareholders' equity 12,444,489

13,870,898 1,953,673 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 21,382,911

21,293,673 2,999,150

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2022

2023

2022

2023

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Operating revenue:

















Loan facilitation service fees 1,208,636

1,107,434 155,979

4,430,778

4,520,504 636,700 Post-facilitation service fees 496,434

495,431 69,780

1,929,913

1,969,705 277,427 Guarantee income 920,570

1,267,515 178,526

3,064,440

4,478,995 630,853 Net interest income 292,512

227,426 32,032

1,174,204

1,049,379 147,802 Other Revenue 131,824

125,791 17,717

534,868

528,862 74,489 Net revenue 3,049,976

3,223,597 454,034

11,134,203

12,547,445 1,767,271 Operating expenses:

















Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of

revenue (516,223)

(563,142) (79,317)

(2,038,624)

(2,111,515) (297,401) Sales and marketing expenses (490,735)

(491,381) (69,210)

(1,685,022)

(1,887,442) (265,841) Research and development expenses (137,519)

(127,605) (17,973)

(491,484)

(510,986) (71,971) General and administrative expenses (114,358)

(115,209) (16,227)

(401,731)

(390,022) (54,933) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (112,495)

(36,413) (5,129)

(390,882)

(253,948) (35,768) Provision for loans receivable (125,969)

(107,562) (15,150)

(415,902)

(586,843) (82,655) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (935,903)

(1,269,514) (178,807)

(3,195,220)

(4,422,802) (622,939) Total operating expenses (2,433,202)

(2,710,826) (381,813)

(8,618,865)

(10,163,558) (1,431,508) Operating profit 616,774

512,771 72,221

2,515,338

2,383,887 335,763 Other income, net 64,524

67,633 9,526

220,693

394,698 55,592 Profit before income tax expense 681,298

580,404 81,747

2,736,031

2,778,585 391,355 Income tax expenses (124,987)

(51,572) (7,264)

(454,775)

(395,100) (55,649) Net profit 556,311

528,832 74,483

2,281,256

2,383,485 335,706 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

shareholders 4,836

4,273 602

14,874

42,650 6,007 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 551,475

524,559 73,881

2,266,382

2,340,835 329,699 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (19,644)

8,855 1,247

69,006

(27,769) (3,911) Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group 531,831

533,414 75,128

2,335,388

2,313,066 325,788 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,419,627,691

1,342,940,746 1,342,940,746

1,412,648,862

1,374,713,018 1,374,713,018 Diluted 1,445,075,313

1,367,430,282 1,367,430,282

1,454,291,316

1,402,947,561 1,402,947,561 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.39

0.39 0.06

1.60

1.70 0.24 Diluted 0.38

0.38 0.05

1.56

1.67 0.24 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 1.94

1.95 0.28

8.02

8.51 1.20 Diluted 1.91

1.92 0.27

7.79

8.34 1.18

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2023

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by/(used in)

operating activities 301,407

56,150

7,909

268,833

1,413,423

199,076 Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities (471,881)

(102,748)

(14,472)

(1,553,228)

1,413,490

199,086 Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities (445,808)

(1,042,781)

(146,873)

(795,856)

(2,559,051)

(360,435) Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents 19,129

(4,975)

(700)

67,797

22,441

3,162 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash (597,153)

(1,094,354)

(154,136)

(2,012,454)

290,303

40,889 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 7,076,240

7,863,744

1,107,585

8,491,541

6,479,087

912,560 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 6,479,087

6,769,390

953,449

6,479,087

6,769,390

953,449



































FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 2023 2022 2023

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net Revenues 3,049,976 3,223,597 454,034 11,134,203 12,547,445 1,767,271 Less: total operating expenses (2,433,202) (2,710,826) (381,813) (8,618,865) (10,163,558) (1,431,508) Operating Income 616,774 512,771 72,221 2,515,338 2,383,887 335,763 Add: share-based compensation expenses 20,998 34,215 4,819 89,030 116,407 16,396 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 637,772 546,986 77,040 2,604,368 2,500,294 352,159













Operating Margin 20.2 % 15.9 % 15.9 % 22.6 % 19.0 % 19.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20.9 % 17.0 % 17.0 % 23.4 % 19.9 % 19.9 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 637,772 546,986 77,040 2,604,368 2,500,294 352,159 Add: other income, net 64,524 67,633 9,526 220,693 394,698 55,592 Less: income tax expenses (124,987) (51,572) (7,264) (454,775) (395,100) (55,649) Non-GAAP net profit 577,309 563,047 79,302 2,370,286 2,499,892 352,102 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 4,836 4,273 602 14,874 42,650 6,007 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution

Group 572,473 558,774 78,700 2,355,412 2,457,242 346,095













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net income per share











Basic 1,419,627,691 1,342,940,746 1,342,940,746 1,412,648,862 1,374,713,018 1,374,713,018 Diluted 1,445,075,313 1,367,430,282 1,367,430,282 1,454,291,316 1,402,947,561 1,402,947,561 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.40 0.42 0.06 1.67 1.79 0.25 Diluted 0.40 0.41 0.06 1.62 1.75 0.25 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS

equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.02 2.08 0.29 8.34 8.94 1.26 Diluted 1.98 2.04 0.29 8.10 8.76 1.23

SOURCE FinVolution Group