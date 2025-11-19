FinVolution Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

- Third Quarter Revenue reached RMB3,486.6 million, up 6.4% year-over-year-

- Third Quarter International Revenues reached RMB873.3 million, up 37.4% year-over-year and representing 25.0% of total net revenues-

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution" or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.



For the Three Months Ended/As of YoY Change

September 30 ,

2024

September 30 ,

2025

Total Transaction Volume (RMB in billions )[1] 52.2 51.2 -1.9 % Transaction Volume (China's Mainland)[2] 49.5 47.6 -3.8 % Transaction Volume (International)[3] 2.7 3.6 33.3 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance (RMB in billions ) 68.1 77.1 13.2 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's Mainland)[4] 66.5 74.8 12.5 % Outstanding Loan Balance (International)[5] 1.6 2.3 43.8 %

Third Quarter 2025 China Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [6] reached 184.3 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 10.5% compared with September 30, 2024.

reached 184.3 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 10.5% compared with September 30, 2024. Cumulative borrowers [7] reached 28.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.0% compared with September 30, 2024.

reached 28.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.0% compared with September 30, 2024. Number of unique borrowers [8] for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.0 million, remaining stable compared with the same period of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.0 million, remaining stable compared with the same period of 2024. Transaction volume [2] reached RMB47.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.8% compared with the same period of 2024.

reached RMB47.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.8% compared with the same period of 2024. Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers [9] for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB41.0 billion, a decrease of 4.7% compared with the same period of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB41.0 billion, a decrease of 4.7% compared with the same period of 2024. Outstanding loan balance [4] reached RMB74.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.5% compared with September 30, 2024.

reached RMB74.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.5% compared with September 30, 2024. Average loan size [10] was RMB11,007 for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB10,066 for the same period of 2024.

was RMB11,007 for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB10,066 for the same period of 2024. Average loan tenure [11] was 8.3 months for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.0 months for the same period of 2024.

was 8.3 months for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.0 months for the same period of 2024. 90 day+ delinquency ratio[12] was 1.96% as of September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 International Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [13] reached 47.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 45.1% compared with September 30, 2024.

reached 47.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 45.1% compared with September 30, 2024. Cumulative borrowers [14] for the international markets reached 10.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 58.7% compared with September 30, 2024.

for the international markets reached 10.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 58.7% compared with September 30, 2024. Number of unique borrowers [15] for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.0 million, an increase of 113.9% compared with the same period of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.0 million, an increase of 113.9% compared with the same period of 2024. Number of new borrowers [16] for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.3 million, an increase of 88.2% compared with the same period of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.3 million, an increase of 88.2% compared with the same period of 2024. Transaction volume [3] reached RMB3.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 33.3% compared with the same period of 2024.

reached RMB3.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 33.3% compared with the same period of 2024. Outstanding loan balance [5] reached RMB2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 43.8% compared with September 30, 2024.

reached RMB2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 43.8% compared with September 30, 2024. International business revenue was RMB873.3 million (US$122.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 37.4% compared with the same period of 2024, representing 25.0% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB3,486.6 million (US$489.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3,276.1 million for the same period of 2024.

Net profit was RMB640.7 million (US$90.0 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB624.1 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, [17] which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB769.8 million (US$108.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB599.8 million for the same period of 2024.

which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB769.8 million (US$108.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB599.8 million for the same period of 2024. Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB2.34 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.47 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.40 and RMB0.48 for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.48 (US$0.34) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.50 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.55 and RMB0.51 for the same period of 2024, respectively. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[1] Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and the international markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [2] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland during the period presented. During the third quarter, RMB20.0 billion was facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk. [3] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in markets outside China's Mainland during the period presented. [4] Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days from such date. As of September 30, 2025, RMB38.0 billion was facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk. [5] Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the international markets excluding loans delinquent for more than 30 days from such date. [6] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of September 30, 2025. [7] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of September 30, 2025. [8] Represents the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland who successfully borrowed on the Company's platform during the period presented. [9] Represents the transaction volume facilitated for repeat borrowers in China's Mainland who successfully completed a transaction on the Company's platform during the period presented. [10] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [11] Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [12] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model, that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. [13] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market, as of September 30, 2025. [14] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market, as of September 30, 2025. [15] Represents the total number of borrowers outside China's Mainland who successfully borrowed on the Company platforms during the period presented. [16] Represents the total number of new borrowers outside China's Mainland whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [17] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income. [18] Change in Presentation of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company elected to change its presentation of the cash flows associated with funds held for customers and funds paid on behalf of customers within its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The balances for the third quarter of 2024 have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "We delivered resilient results in the third quarter of 2025 against a dynamic regulatory backdrop in China. Net revenue rose 6.4% year-over-year to RMB3.5 billion, while net income grew 2.7% to RMB640.7 million. These results reflect our strong execution of our 'Local Excellence, Global Outlook' strategy, which fueled a stable performance in China and accelerated international momentum.

"Our international business reached a record 25.0% of total revenue and continues to serve as a natural hedge to our China business. Cumulative international borrowers reached approximately 10 million, with new borrowers up 18% quarter-over-quarter. Supported by proven risk systems, growing AI capabilities, and proactive regulatory adaptation, we remain confident in capturing long-term growth opportunities and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders," concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, continued, "Our third quarter financial performance demonstrated the strength and resilience of our diversified business model. We proactively managed credit standards in China amid industry-wide changes and delivered exceptional growth across our international operations, with transaction volume up 33% year-over-year to RMB3.6 billion. Revenue from international markets also grew 37.4% year over year, underscoring our accelerating global traction.

"Meanwhile, we maintained a robust balance sheet with RMB7.0 billion in cash and short-term investments and a stable leverage ratio of 2.4x, providing ample flexibility. As of September 30, 2025, we had strengthened capital efficiency by repurchasing US$66.5 million in shares since the beginning of the year, reaffirming our commitment to disciplined shareholder returns," concluded Mr. Xu.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3,486.6 million (US$489.8 million), compared with RMB3,276.1 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, net interest income and other revenue, partially offset by the decrease in guarantee income.

Loan facilitation service fees were RMB1,334.4 million (US$187.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,253.1 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the transaction volume and average rate of transaction service fees in the international markets, partially offset by the decrease in the transaction volume in the China market.

Post-facilitation service fees were RMB430.8 million (US$60.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB425.3 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income was RMB1,030.3 million (US$144.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,234.8 million for the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in risk-bearing loans in the China market, partially offset by an increase in such loans in international markets, as well as the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income was RMB350.8 million (US$49.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB185.7 million for the same period of 2024. This increase mainly resulted from the increase in the average outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans in both China and the international markets.

Other revenue was RMB340.3 million (US$47.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB177.1 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the contributions from other revenue streams including other value-added services.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue were RMB757.8 million (US$106.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB603.1 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by higher facilitation costs in the international markets.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB551.9 million (US$77.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB560.2 million for the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to improved efficiency and decreased investment in marketing activities in China.

Research and development expenses were RMB139.0 million (US$19.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB130.7 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to increased investments in technology development.

General and administrative expenses were RMB100.6 million (US$14.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB116.8 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to the increase in operating efficiency.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB95.5 million (US$13.4 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB99.0 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased transaction volume of off-balance sheet loans in the China market.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB192.3 million (US$27.0 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB82.4 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the outstanding loan balance of on-balance sheet loans in both China and the international markets.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment were RMB917.3 million (US$128.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,123.6 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in risk-bearing loans in the China market, partially offset by the increase in risk-bearing loans in the international markets.

Operating profit was RMB731.9 million (US$102.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB560.2 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB769.8 million (US$108.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB599.8 million for the same period of 2024.

Other income was RMB44.5 million (US$6.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB185.5 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in government subsidies.

Income tax expense was RMB135.7 million (US$19.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB121.7 million for the same period of 2024. This increase was mainly due to the increase in pre-tax profit and the increase in effective tax rate.

Net profit was RMB640.7 million (US$90.0 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB624.1 million for the same period of 2024.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB624.3 million (US$87.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB623.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.34 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.47 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.40 and RMB0.48 for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.48 (US$0.34) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.50 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.55 and RMB0.51 for the same period of 2024, respectively. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,237.0 million (US$595.2 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposits, of RMB2,799.3 million (US$393.2 million).

The following chart shows the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of September 30, 2025. Loans facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk, are excluded from the chart.

Shares Repurchase Update

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company deployed approximately US$66.5 million to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs. These repurchases included US$60.7 million worth of ADSs that were repurchased concurrently with the offering of convertible senior notes in June. As of September 30, 2025, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$436.6 million since 2018.

Business Outlook

While our financial performance for the first nine months ended September 30, 2025 remains generally in line with our revenue forecast for this period, the recent regulatory changes in China have introduced near-term uncertainties. The Company now expects its full-year 2025 total revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately RMB13.1 billion to RMB13.7 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 0% to 5%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change.

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB USD Assets







Cash and cash equivalents 4,672,772

4,236,973 595,164 Restricted cash 2,074,300

2,370,375 332,965 Short-term investments 2,832,382

2,799,285 393,213 Investments 1,173,003

1,213,931 170,520 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB426,949 and RMB535,319

as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively 1,639,591

1,495,064 210,010 Intangible assets 137,298

147,633 20,738 Property, equipment and software, net 623,792

610,610 85,772 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB226,467 and RMB409,935 as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively 4,157,621

6,346,481 891,485 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB290,267 and RMB326,058 as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively 2,405,880

2,419,946 339,928 Deferred tax assets 2,513,865

3,398,606 477,398 Right of use assets 36,826

34,881 4,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,289,380

1,217,268 170,989 Goodwill 50,411

- - Total assets 23,607,121

26,291,053 3,693,081 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deferred guarantee income 1,515,950

1,322,348 185,749 Liability from quality assurance commitment 2,964,116

3,088,340 433,817 Payroll and welfare payable 290,389

269,194 37,813 Taxes payable 705,928

667,522 93,766 Short-term borrowings 5,594

91,845 12,901 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 796,122

977,836 137,356 Contract liability 10,185

135 19 Deferred tax liabilities 491,213

676,339 95,005 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,245,184

1,426,782 200,419 Leasing liabilities 28,765

27,299 3,835 Convertible senior notes -

1,028,541 144,478 Total liabilities 8,053,446

9,576,181 1,345,158 Commitments and contingencies







FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares 103

103 14 Additional paid-in capital 5,815,437

5,875,615 825,343 Treasury stock (1,765,542)

(2,177,853) (305,921) Statutory reserves 852,723

852,723 119,781 Accumulated other comprehensive income 92,626

31,398 4,410 Retained Earnings 10,208,717

11,816,208 1,659,813 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 15,204,064

16,398,194 2,303,440 Non-controlling interest 349,611

316,678 44,483 Total shareholders' equity 15,553,675

16,714,872 2,347,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 23,607,121

26,291,053 3,693,081

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Operating revenue:

















Loan facilitation service fees 1,253,113

1,334,367 187,437

3,349,581

4,327,514 607,882 Post-facilitation service fees 425,348

430,812 60,516

1,279,776

1,237,021 173,763 Guarantee income 1,234,752

1,030,344 144,732

3,879,794

3,176,473 446,197 Net interest income 185,742

350,825 49,280

635,852

864,537 121,441 Other Revenue 177,096

340,259 47,796

464,129

940,054 132,049 Net revenue 3,276,051

3,486,607 489,761

9,609,132

10,545,599 1,481,332 Operating expenses:

















Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of revenue (603,071)

(757,822) (106,451)

(1,717,857)

(2,052,831) (288,359) Sales and marketing expenses (560,220)

(551,948) (77,532)

(1,482,724)

(1,688,095) (237,125) Research and development expenses (130,736)

(139,029) (19,529)

(370,483)

(394,044) (55,351) General and administrative expenses (116,759)

(100,604) (14,132)

(300,978)

(317,694) (44,626) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (99,018)

(95,498) (13,415)

(221,917)

(319,561) (44,888) Provision for loans receivable (82,394)

(192,250) (27,005)

(255,667)

(376,043) (52,822) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (1,123,628)

(917,256) (128,846)

(3,512,299)

(2,916,010) (409,609) Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets -

(265) (37)

-

(50,676) (7,118) Total operating expenses (2,715,826)

(2,754,672) (386,947)

(7,861,925)

(8,114,954) (1,139,898) Operating profit 560,225

731,935 102,814

1,747,207

2,430,645 341,434 Other income, net 185,517

44,524 6,254

284,178

167,369 23,510 Profit before income tax expense 745,742

776,459 109,068

2,031,385

2,598,014 364,944 Income tax expenses (121,666)

(135,738) (19,067)

(324,295)

(468,339) (65,787) Net profit 624,076

640,721 90,001

1,707,090

2,129,675 299,157 Less: Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 481

16,432 2,308

4,649

11,983 1,683 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 623,595

624,289 87,693

1,702,441

2,117,692 297,474 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 21,206

(45,660) (6,414)

(15,585)

(61,228) (8,601) Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group 644,801

578,629 81,279

1,686,856

2,056,464 288,873 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,273,874,143

1,253,500,919 1,253,500,919

1,294,603,294

1,266,387,323 1,266,387,323 Diluted 1,300,972,157

1,349,523,030 1,349,523,030

1,325,385,787

1,329,603,472 1,329,603,472 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.49

0.50 0.07

1.32

1.67 0.23 Diluted 0.48

0.47 0.07

1.28

1.60 0.22 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 2.45

2.49 0.35

6.58

8.36 1.17 Diluted 2.40

2.34 0.33

6.42

8.00 1.12

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS[ 18] (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by operating

activities 1,282,234

871,725

122,449

2,473,453

1,402,687

197,033 Net cash used in investing activities (1,901,584)

(1,193,569)

(167,658)

(1,557,825)

(1,853,456)

(260,352) Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities 47,834

(123,530)

(17,351)

(750,254)

336,168

47,222 Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents 27,197

(19,612)

(2,756)

(2,354)

(25,123)

(3,530) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash

equivalent and restricted cash (544,319)

(464,986)

(65,316)

163,020

(139,724)

(19,627) Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 7,476,729

7,072,334

993,445

6,769,390

6,747,072

947,756 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 6,932,410

6,607,348

928,129

6,932,410

6,607,348

928,129

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended S eptember 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Net Revenues 3,276,051

3,486,607 489,761

9,609,132

10,545,599 1,481,332 Less: total operating expenses (2,715,826)

(2,754,672) (386,947)

(7,861,925)

(8,114,954) (1,139,898) Operating Income 560,225

731,935 102,814

1,747,207

2,430,645 341,434 Add: share-based compensation expenses 39,599

37,865 5,319

109,988

111,862 15,713 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 599,824

769,800 108,133

1,857,195

2,542,507 357,147



















Operating Margin 17.1 %

21.0 % 21.0 %

18.2 %

23.0 % 23.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 18.3 %

22.1 % 22.1 %

19.3 %

24.1 % 24.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 599,824

769,800 108,133

1,857,195

2,542,507 357,147 Add: other income, net 185,517

44,524 6,254

284,178

167,369 23,510 Less: income tax expenses (121,666)

(135,738) (19,067)

(324,295)

(468,339) (65,787) Non-GAAP net profit 663,675

678,586 95,320

1,817,078

2,241,537 314,870 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 481

16,432 2,308

4,649

11,983 1,683 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution

Group 663,194

662,154 93,012

1,812,429

2,229,554 313,187



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used

in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,273,874,143

1,253,500,919 1,253,500,919

1,294,603,294

1,266,387,323 1,266,387,323 Diluted 1,300,972,157

1,349,523,030 1,349,523,030

1,325,385,787

1,329,603,472 1,329,603,472 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.52

0.53 0.07

1.40

1.76 0.25 Diluted 0.51

0.50 0.07

1.37

1.68 0.24 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one

ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 2.60

2.64 0.37

7.00

8.80 1.24 Diluted 2.55

2.48 0.34

6.84

8.42 1.18

SOURCE FinVolution Group