FinVolution Group to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 19, 2025
News provided byFinVolution Group
Nov 12, 2025, 04:00 ET
-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on November 19, 2025-
SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2025).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9657
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Mainland, China:
|
400-120-1203
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until November 26, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States / Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9658
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
9088637
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 223.6 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.
For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Capital Markets
Yam Cheng
Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE FinVolution Group
Share this article