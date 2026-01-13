Finys Partners with ePayPolicy to Bring Seamless Digital Payment Capabilities to the Finys Suite

TROY, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finys, a leading provider of core insurance software, today announced a partnership with ePayPolicy, the market-leading digital payment platform built for the insurance industry. This integration will enable Finys customers to easily access ePayPolicy's robust, fully integrated payment processing capabilities directly through the Finys Suite.

The ePayPolicy platform offers a modern, end-to-end solution that allows carriers and MGAs to accept electronic payments via credit card and ACH, reducing reliance on paper checks and manual processes. By automating payment collection and reconciliation, ePayPolicy streamlines operations and improves customer satisfaction.

"Digital payments are the norm. Policyholders expect the same convenience from their insurance providers that they experience everywhere else online," said Mark Engels, CEO of ePayPolicy. "With this new integration, Finys customers can meet that expectation - offering their clients a seamless digital payment experience while automating reconciliation and back-office workflows."

"We're excited about this partnership and the efficiencies it brings to our customers," said Tim Norman, Chief Growth Officer, Finys. "By integrating ePayPolicy's digital payments solution into the Finys Suite, we're helping insurers enhance their customer experience and streamline their operations, reinforcing our shared commitment to digital transformation in insurance."

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs, and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation, and more. 10,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com.

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for property and casualty insurers. The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), business intelligence, portals, and more. Supporting personal, commercial, and specialty lines, the suite enables insurers to reduce operational costs and shorten time-to-market. For more information, visit finys.com

