Finzly and Fintel Connect Launch Strategic Partnership to Drive Bank Digital Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for digital account opening, payments, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps and trade finance, has recently announced its partnership with Fintel Connect to create a complete digital growth solution for bank partners.

Finzly's cloud-based operating system, BankOS, empowers financial institutions to combat the limitations of outdated core systems by providing modern digital experiences and real-time payment services. The company's technology integrates with other third-party fintechs, providing the flexibility and customization needed to meet each bank partner's unique operational requirements.

This year, the banking industry has placed significant emphasis on digital account opening capabilities as institutions seek to meet customer demands for digital services and address the need for socially-distanced alternatives to in-branch services. Many institutions initiated a massive push to create robust, digitally-enabled customer experiences on their websites and mobile apps. Finzly recognized that having these solutions in place is not enough banks need to find cost-effective ways to bring customers to their banks digitally, which is where Fintel Connect comes in.

"Banks that rely on Finzly's modern offerings really want help with digital marketing," says Dave Hunkele, chief strategy officer and advisor to Finzly. "Fintel Connect provides our clients with a cost-effective, digital channel for attracting potential customers, who can then be onboarded through Finzly's account opening solution. Finzly and Fintel Connect are a powerful combination for institutions that want to accelerate growth by meeting customer demand for more convenient access to services, and we look forward to helping FIs expand their footprint through digital access to products and services."

The two companies first connected as participants in the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator program in Q1 of 2020 at the Venture Center in Little Rock, Ark. The partnership is a natural step forward for Fintel Connect, which serves banks, financial services companies and fintechs across North America that are looking to grow online. As a performance marketing company, Fintel Connect's solution provides these institutions with a budget and compliance-friendly channel for new customer growth. The team is on a mission to support financial services businesses in growing their digital footprints, and the partnership with Finzly enables them to further extend this effort.

"As more financial institutions focus on strengthening their digital offerings, it's essential that they choose the right technology partners," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and founder of Fintel Connect. "Finzly and Fintel Connect are aligned to deliver the best customer experience for our bank partners and our solutions are more impactful together. To do what we do well, we rely on customer-friendly journeys to account creation, and Finzly delivers just that."

To maximize accessibility for bank partners, Finzly and Fintel deliver a packaged solution with a seamless integration that is readily available for those wishing to opt in.

For Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at ICBA, this partnership illustrates precisely what the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator is about. "Finzly and Fintel Connect are previous ThinkTECH Accelerator participants and both made a very positive impression on our community bank participants. As leaders in the fintech space, I look forward to their partnership providing even greater value to community banks on the path of digital transformation."

For banks and financial institutions that wish to learn more about how Fintel Connect and Finzly can grow their reach, we welcome you to get in touch with our team here: Fintel Connect.

About Finzly

Finzly connects financial institutions with customers through a modern digital experience and an efficient, real-time payment services hub. Freeing financial institutions from core system limitations, Finzly's open, cloud-based bank operating system, BankOS, enables transformation and innovation at the speed of fintech. With freedom to adopt solutions from Finzly and third parties of choice, financial institutions can implement apps in three simple steps – subscribe, try and launch. Serving customers across North America, Finzly has been modernizing international banking and treasury management solutions since 2012. For more information, visit www.finzly.com.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

