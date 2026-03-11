Finzly Unveils Token Galaxy: Unifying Money Movement for Traditional and Tokenized Banking

Finzly Clients Can Operate a Single Hub for Traditional and Tokenized Money Movement, Across Every Rail, Every Issuer, Every Network, Every Asset Type

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly, a provider of modern banking infrastructure, today announced the launch of Token Galaxy, a new suite within its BankOS platform designed to help banks operate seamlessly across traditional and tokenized forms of money, with the freedom to connect to multiple blockchains, issuers, and consortia as they choose.

Finzly is bringing stablecoins and tokenized deposits alongside traditional assets into the same operational environment on its platform BankOS - its modern operating system that serves as the innovation core for several leading banks. The technology company is renowned for providing unified money movement across all major traditional currency rails on a single platform with direct connections to market infrastructure. Token Galaxy extends this proven foundation into the tokenized economy.

Citi projects the market for stablecoin issuance could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. As tokenized money gains momentum, banks face increasing strategic uncertainty. Which consortium should they join? Which blockchain should they connect to? Which issuer should they support? Token Galaxy was built to address these questions head-on and give banks the infrastructure to participate across all of them without betting on a single outcome, or worse, falling into innovation paralysis.

"The next decade of banking won't be defined by which blockchain wins or which stablecoin dominates. It'll be defined by which banks had the infrastructure to participate in all of it. The institutions that thrive won't be the ones who made the right bet early. They'll be the ones who never had to," said Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO, Finzly.

Powered by BankOS, Token Galaxy unifies accounts, payments, digital experience, and tokenization into one cohesive environment, enabling banks to operate seamlessly across traditional and tokenized money from a single foundation. It provides interoperable infrastructure that allows banks to connect to multiple chains, issuers, and consortia simultaneously, adapting as the ecosystem evolves.

Use Cases for Token Galaxy

Token Galaxy supports advanced use cases that bridge traditional and tokenized banking environments. For example, banks can enable payroll received in fiat currency to be automatically deposited into tokenized accounts without requiring changes to existing payroll infrastructure. Institutions can also manage 24/7 liquidity across borders, currencies, and counterparties using programmable money capabilities - extending real-time treasury operations beyond traditional banking hours.

In addition, banks using Token Galaxy, can:

Support tokenized and traditional money movement from a single platform

Support stablecoins and tokenized deposits from multiple issuers simultaneously

Connect to multiple blockchain networks without building custom integrations

Participate in emerging consortia while maintaining strategic flexibility

Maintain unified ledger integrity, manage compliance, risk and consolidated liquidity management across fiat and tokenized assets

About Finzly

Finzly is the leading modern operating system for banks. Its award-winning BankOS platform delivers unified payment and account processing across ACH, FedNow, RTP, Fedwire, SWIFT, and blockchain networks — including support for traditional and tokenized assets — through a cloud-native, ISO 20022-native architecture. With advanced FX, virtual accounts, and embedded banking capabilities, Finzly gives banks a tested, low-risk path to modernize, scale, and compete in the real-time economy without replacing legacy infrastructure. For more information go to www.finzly.com

