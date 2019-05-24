Fire & Emergency Services Equipment DLA Construction & Equipment Contract Awarded to Noble Supply & Logistics, Rockland MA

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble announced that it was awarded a Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (FES) Tailored Logistics Support contract by the Defense Logistics Agency on March 22. Under this contract, Noble will support U.S. Department of Defense global supply chain and logistics requirements for structural firefighting, aircraft crash and rescue, hazardous material response, emergency medical response, homeland security, and domestic preparedness operations. The IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) contract contains a 2-year base period, with three one-year option periods and a total ceiling value of $985 million. Noble is one of six awardees chosen to participate in the program to supply the global U.S. DoD fire and emergency services operations. Tom Noble, Noble's CEO, stated, "We appreciate the trust placed in us by DLA Troop Support in the award of this contract. We are committed to delivering supply chain solutions to the world's most difficult logistical challenges in support of our Nation's warfighters. We will look to leverage our global footprint to ensure that our customers get what they need, when they need it."

Noble is a provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state, and local governments. Noble's global footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability. A distributor of more than 11,000 manufacturers, Noble stocks over one million items in warehouses throughout the continental United States and abroad. Noble reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to rapidly respond to today's challenges. Visit www.noble.com for more information.

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency is instrumental in supporting national defense, disaster relief, and humanitarian relief globally. DLA's customers support ongoing war efforts and react to deployments and emergencies around the world. Reliably receiving a wide range of MRO products when and where they are needed is vital to the success of the warfighter's mission. The DLA Construction and Equipment (C&E) supply chain provides construction and facilities maintenance materials for the U.S. military and other authorized customers.

Noble meets DLA customer deadlines with shipments to remote locations, a team of procurement specialists and logisticians, a global distribution network, in-theater supply chains, and distribution facilities, and technology to provide end-to-end supply chain visibility.

For information about Noble's FES program, contact support@noble.com.

