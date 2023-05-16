Fire & Life Safety Company's Acquisition Heats Up Northern California

Performance Systems Integration Strengthens Presence in Northern California with Latest Addition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired Integrated Fire Systems (IFS) as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Northern California regions. The company provides customers with fire and life safety services including system inspection, service and monitoring, equipment and first-aid sales and cylinder repairs as well as installations for new construction and retrofits.

"After meeting with the PSI team, we immediately recognized their commitment to building on IFS's legacy," said Julie and Jim Rios, co-owners of Integrated Fire Systems. "PSI's philosophy and values were in complete alignment with our own. We knew that the opportunity for our team's growth and our customers' continued satisfaction was enhanced greatly by partnering with the PSI team."

IFS is based in Rocklin, California, and provides repeating fire and life safety system inspection, repair, maintenance, and monitoring services, and installations to commercial building owners and property managers in the Sacramento, CA region.

"We're excited to add IFS to the PSI family," said PSI CEO Travis Everton. "We look forward to providing expanded services and support to customers in the greater Sacramento, CA region and building on the strong business the team at IFS has worked hard to build over the years."

About Performance Systems Integration

PSI is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services for all fire and life safety installations and inspections in the Pacific Northwest and the Northern California regions. PSI also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.

With over 20 years of fire and life safety industry experience, its highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

