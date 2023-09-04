Fire Department Software Market is to grow by USD 559.12 million from 2022 to 2027 | The integration with IoT to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire department software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 559.12 million, according to Technavio. The integration with IoT is a key factor driving market growth. With the integration of new technologies, for example, the Internet of Things, sensors, and drones is helpful to gather real-time data as well as monitor fire incidents remotely or before they occur. Furthermore, the Fire Department's software makes it possible for firefighters to access vital data, receive alerts, and interact with their teams by way of mobile phones or tablets. Hence, the integration with IoT is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Department Software Market 2023-2027

Fire Department Software Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The fire department software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fire department software in the market are Accela, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Breton SmarTek, CivicPlus LLC, D4H Technologies Ltd., Dropkick Studios, EMS Technology Solutions LLC, EPR Systems, Inc., ESO Solutions Inc., FirePrograms Software., GovPilot LLC, ImageTrend Inc., Inspect Point, Omnigo Software, PSTrax, StationSmarts, TimeClock Plus LLC., Tyler Technologies Inc., VCS Software, and Vector Solutions and others.

Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Breton SmarTek - The company offers fire department software such as Fire Q, which helps with mapping, firefighter safety, and dispatch.

The company offers fire department software such as Fire Q, which helps with mapping, firefighter safety, and dispatch. Accela - The company offers fire department software such as civic applications to create safe, and protected communities by preparing for unexpected incidents.

The company offers fire department software such as civic applications to create safe, and protected communities by preparing for unexpected incidents. Breton SmarTek - The company offers fire department software such as Fire Q which helps with mapping, firefighter safety, and dispatch.

The company offers fire department software such as Fire Q which helps with mapping, firefighter safety, and dispatch. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Fire Department Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprise and small enterprise), deployment (cloud-based and web-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the large enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Compared to smaller companies, larger companies include fire brigades that cover a wider range of fire incidents and have many firefighters, staff, and managers. For the management of records, training, scheduling, and other necessary tasks, an increasing demand is being placed on modernizing many fire stations across developing countries. In addition, the software can also contribute to the creation of a digital inventory of fire safety equipment such as extinguishers, sprinklers, and smoke detectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the fire department software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire department software market.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising use of fire department software and tools are the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. The growth in the region is also to be driven by an increasing number of government regulations, as well as competition in the markets. Furthermore, to enhance their emergency response capabilities, fire departments are increasingly focusing on the safety of citizens and making use of advanced technologies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Fire Department Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The increased adoption of cloud solutions is a major trend in the market. The options of cloud storage for fire departments are scalable and secure. Data such as incident reports, training material, and equipment records can be stored at their disposal. The information is available to firefighters and members of staff by means of any device with an Internet connection, which enables access to essential information in a timely manner. Furthermore, the reporting and documentation of incidents may be simplified by cloud-based platforms. Thus, the increased adoption of cloud solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Fire Department Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire department software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fire department software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire department software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire department software market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The software as a service (SaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 313.45 billion.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,046.52 million.

Fire Department Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 559.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accela, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Breton SmarTek, CivicPlus LLC, D4H Technologies Ltd., Dropkick Studios, EMS Technology Solutions LLC, EPR systems, Inc., ESO Solutions Inc., FirePrograms Software., GovPilot LLC, ImageTrend Inc., Inspect Point, Omnigo Software, PSTrax, StationSmarts, TimeClock Plus LLC., Tyler Technologies Inc., VCS Software, and Vector Solutions Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio