Fire Hose Market size to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK , March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent market analysis forecasts a substantial jump in the fire hose market , with experts predicting a notable expansion by the year 2027. The report attributes this growth to several key factors driving demand, including product innovation and escalating safety concerns across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Hose Market 2023-2027

The fire hose market, essential for extinguishing fires by delivering water or retardants, is set to witness a remarkable increase of USD 1,212.1 million between 2022 and 2027, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14%. This growth trajectory is fueled by continuous product evolution, the introduction of advanced hose designs, and the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,212.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

One of the significant contributors to market growth is the emphasis on product innovation, exemplified by inventions like the Aqua Blaster, designed by Ken Blocker. The Aqua Blaster boasts a unique nozzle design that enhances user control, exemplifying the market's drive for enhanced functionality and performance.

Segmentation analysis reveals the dominance of type 3 hoses, prized for their minimal friction loss and high tolerance for rugged terrains. Municipal and industrial brigades predominantly utilize type 2 hoses, which feature enhanced abrasion resistance and liquid-repelling coatings. Meanwhile, type 1 hoses find utility in applications involving the transfer of natural gas and propane.

For more insights on the market - Download a Free Sample before buying

Geographically, North America emerges as a key market leader, with the United States and Canada spearheading revenue generation. The region's focus on implementing stringent safety measures in buildings contributes significantly to market dominance.

Key challenges facing market players include navigating diverse regional standards and building codes, which can vary widely and impact product specifications. Nevertheless, initiatives by organizations like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) aim to standardize regulations and promote fire safety awareness globally.

The market's customer landscape spans various sectors, including industrial facilities, marine operations, and commercial establishments. Advanced firefighting technologies, such as drones and high-performance hoses, revolutionize traditional fire suppression methods, catering to evolving safety needs.

To learn more about this report - Download a Free Sample before buying

In conclusion, the global fire hose market is poised for substantial growth, driven by innovation, rising safety concerns, and stringent regulatory standards. As stakeholders focus on enhancing product durability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, the market is primed to meet the evolving demands of firefighting applications worldwide.

Analyst Review

The Fire Hose Market is experiencing a significant surge in demand across residential buildings, commercial establishments, and industrial settings, primarily driven by a growing awareness of fire safety measures and increased governmental regulations. As construction activities intensify and natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and wildfires become more frequent, the need for robust firefighting equipment becomes paramount.

Fire departments and governments worldwide are mandating stringent protocols for fire hazard prevention, prompting a heightened focus on the quality and reliability of firefighting gear. This has led to a spike in the adoption of advanced firefighting technology, including innovative materials like nylon filament, pioneered by companies such as Angus Fire and National Fire Fighter.

The market has witnessed several notable developments, including new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. Companies like NIEDNER Inc and ALTRA 3D are introducing cutting-edge solutions tailored for various applications, from water rescue to industrial premises and offshore operations.

In response to evolving needs, fire hoses are being designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions and rigorous testing procedures. They are increasingly utilized in basements, marine sectors, and industrial settings, where the risk of fire is particularly high.

One area of innovation is the development of flotation devices integrated into fire hoses, enabling water rescue applications in addition to firefighting. This innovation expands the utility of fire hoses beyond traditional firefighting applications.

The service life and maintenance costs of fire hoses are critical considerations for end-users, prompting manufacturers to invest in research and development to enhance durability and reduce upkeep expenses. The introduction of fire-resistant attack hoses addresses concerns about storage and environmental effects, offering a sustainable solution for firefighting operations.

The fire hose market is also witnessing the integration of drone technology for firefighting applications, enabling efficient monitoring and response in remote or hazardous areas. This technology is particularly valuable for combating bushfires and managing industrial incidents involving explosions.

Commercial establishments, residential establishments, and industrial establishments alike are investing in advanced firefighting equipment to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of occupants and assets. As manufacturing processes evolve and regulatory requirements tighten, the demand for high-quality fire hoses is expected to continue rising, driving innovation and growth in the global fire hose market.

To learn more about this report - Download a Free Sample before buying

Related Reports:

The fire trucks market size is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%.

The fire-resistant fabrics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,749.97 million.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio