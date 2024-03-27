Fire Pits Market size is set to grow by USD 2.97 bn from 2024-2028,increase in outdoor living spaces for entertainment and relaxation boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire pits market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.97 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The Fire Pits Market is thriving due to rising demand for outdoor living spaces. Factors include changing lifestyles, disposable income, and health benefits. Manufacturers offer innovative designs such as stainless steel, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smokeless models. Outdoor heating devices, including stone, metal, and ceramic fire pits, cater to various styles and preferences. Smart fire pits with temperature control, voice activation, and eco-friendly options are popular. The hospitality industry and urban areas also drive growth. Consumer interest in outdoor leisure, entertainment experiences, and stress reduction contributes to market expansion. Retailers and distributors play key roles in market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Pits Market 2024-2028

Fire Pits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Fyre Designs, B-ROOKIE FIREPITS, Fire Pit Art, Galaxy Outdoor, Garden Joy, GHP Group Inc., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Paloform, Patina Products, Prism hardscapes, S and S Fire Pits, Solo Brands Inc., The Outdoor GreatRoom Co., Thor Industries Inc., Timothy Addison Ross Ltd., Warming Trends LLC, Well Traveled Living, Grand Patio, and KingSo

This fire pits market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Residential, Commercial) Type (Wood burning fire pits, Gas fire pits, Others) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Fire Pits Market has experienced significant growth, with stainless steel, stone, metal, and ceramic models, such as the Sunnydaze Heavy Duty Fire Pit and Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire Pit, becoming increasingly popular for outdoor entertaining. These fire pits offer health benefits, including stress reduction and anxiety relief, making them desirable for consumers with disposable income. Smokeless fire pits and eco-friendly options are also gaining traction in the market due to growing consumer interest in outdoor living spaces and leisure experiences. However, limitations on design options, restrictions on use, and a lack of awareness about the benefits of fire pits persist. The hospitality industry is embracing smart fire pits with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, temperature control, and voice activation, enhancing entertainment experiences for guests. Urban areas are also adopting these advanced fire pit technologies to maximize outdoor heating devices in limited spaces. Manufacturers, retailers, and distributors continue to innovate, offering a range of materials, features, and styles to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Despite these advancements, awareness and education about the benefits of fire pits remain essential for market growth.

The Fire Pits Market in North America is thriving, driven by the region's outdoor lifestyle and culture. Outdoor heating devices, made from stone, metal, or ceramic, are in high demand for homes, businesses, parks, and outdoor spaces. Consumer interest in outdoor living spaces and leisure activities, such as entertaining and relaxation, fuels the market's growth. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and e-commerce platforms capitalize on this trend through product development, marketing, sales, and after-sale support. Premium materials like copper and stainless steel, fuel options including natural gas, propane, and electric fire pits, and features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, aesthetics, multifunctionality, and eco-friendly materials add value. The hospitality industry also benefits from fire pits, offering smokeless and sustainable options for enhanced entertainment experiences, stress reduction, and anxiety reduction. However, factors like lack of awareness, limited design options, and restrictions on use may impact market growth. Smart fire pits are a new trend, offering advanced features and fuel efficiency.

The global fire pits market is thriving due to their easy installation, making them an attractive option for creating inviting outdoor living spaces. Modern fire pits come in portable, freestanding designs or DIY kits, offering a simpler solution than traditional fireplaces. Key factors include consumer interest, aesthetics, multifunctionality, fuel options, and eco-friendly materials. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and e-commerce platforms drive sales through product development, marketing, and after-sale support. Fire pits provide outdoor heating, entertainment experiences, health benefits, and stress reduction. Sustainable materials, smart features, and hospitality industry applications are also growing trends.

The hospitality industry's expansion fuels the global fire pits market growth. Fire pits enrich outdoor spaces in hotels, resorts, and restaurants, offering warmth and social focal points. E-commerce platforms facilitate sales of various fire pit types, including sustainable and eco-friendly ones made from premium materials like copper and stainless steel. Fuel options include natural gas, propane, electric, and smokeless. Smart features like temperature control, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity enhance the user experience. Urban areas drive demand due to limited outdoor space and health benefits such as stress reduction and anxiety alleviation.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The Fire Pits Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in outdoor living spaces. Marketers are capitalizing on this trend by offering various types of fire pits, such as propane, natural gas, and wood burning models. Consumers value the ambiance and warmth provided by fire pits, making them a desirable addition to homes and commercial spaces. Additionally, the market offers a range of styles and designs, from modern and sleek to traditional and rustic, catering to diverse preferences. The use of advanced technology, such as remote controls and energy efficiency features, further enhances the appeal of fire pits. Overall, the Fire Pits Market is a thriving industry, driven by consumer demand for functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor heating solutions.

