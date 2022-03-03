Fire-resistant Coatings Market worth $1,125 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fire-resistant Coatings Market by Type (Intumescent Coatings, Cementitious Coatings), Technology (Solvent-borne, Water-borne), Substrates (Metal, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Fire-Resistant Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 975 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,125 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. It is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0%, between 2021 and 2026. The growing building & construction sector in the region is projected to drive the market.

Intumescent coatings segment is estimated for a larger market share in 2020.

Intumescent coatings are either solvent-borne or waterborne and are mainly used in buildings and construction. The use of cementitious coatings increases the overall weight of the structures. Intumescent coatings are advantageous over their substitutes, as they are thinner, exhibit better fire protection properties, and significantly reduce the overall weight of the structures and substrates.

The building & construction industry is estimated to have the largest share in fire-resistant coatings market.

The building & construction industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the fire-resistant coatings market in 2020, closely followed by the industrial segment in terms of value. Increasing construction activities, along with a rise in the number of manufacturing facilities in the emerging economies in APAC and MEA, are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Water-borne coatings technology segment is estimated to have majority share in fire-resistant coatings market.

Based on technology, the water-borne coatings technology segment is estimated to hold the majority share of the overall fire-resistant coatings market. The major factor driving this segment is the increasing demand for green products. Water-borne coatings are easier to clean up, reduce the risk of fire, and result in less exposure to VOCs.

By application techniques, the spray segment is estimated to have majority share in fire-resistant coatings market.

Based on application techniques, the spray segment dominated the fire-resistant coatings market. This technique is faster, has better efficiency, requires fewer coats, provides a smoother finish, and can be used to coat complex geometries. These factors make it the preferred application technique for fire-resistant coatings.

Europe projected to account for the largest share of the fire-resistant coatings market during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global fire-resistant coatings market in 2019. The growth of the fire-resistant coatings market in this region is mainly attributed to stringent government regulations, an industrial initiative for sustainable development, and a strong emphasis on protection against fire. Moreover, the practice of constructing green buildings and adopting green coatings offers many opportunities for the growth of the market in the region. The European market is mainly dominated by the EU-5 countries, especially Germany and the UK.

The leading players in the fire-resistant coatings market include AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG (US), Jotun (Norway), Sherwin-Williams (US), and Hempel (Denmark). The key industry players are adopting strategies to expand their presence and enhance their product portfolio through investments in R&D. For example, in 2017, Hempel invested in an R&D center solely for fire-resistant coatings in Spain. This expansion will help the company comply with the ever-changing demand from the construction industry and develop high efficacy products.

